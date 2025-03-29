A dramatic confrontation unfolded in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday when a police officer attempted to arrest a key whistleblower in the Vyapam scam case. Both the whistleblower, RTI activist Ashish Chaturvedi, and Sub-Inspector (SI) Ashish Sharma sustained head injuries during the incident. However, both parties have presented conflicting accounts of what transpired.

A dramatic confrontation unfolded in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday when a police officer attempted to arrest a key whistleblower in the Vyapam scam case. Both the whistleblower, RTI activist Ashish Chaturvedi, and Sub-Inspector (SI) Ashish Sharma sustained head injuries during the incident. However, both parties have presented conflicting accounts of what transpired.

Arrest Warrant Leads to Clash

SI Ashish Sharma had arrived at Chaturvedi’s residence with a court-issued arrest warrant. According to Jhansi Road Police Station Inspector Mangal Singh Papola, Chaturvedi resisted the arrest and harmed himself in the process.

“Chaturvedi banged his head against the wall when the police came to execute the arrest warrant. A scuffle broke out between him and Sharma. Both of them have been hospitalized,” said Papola.

Papola further stated that Chaturvedi had evaded arrest multiple times in the past. “On three to four occasions previously, arrest warrants were issued against him, but he would disappear before the date mentioned on the warrant. Today, when the police reached his house, he got agitated and injured himself. He also engaged in a scuffle with the SI. Now, Ashish Chaturvedi will be presented in the concerned court,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chaturvedi Alleges Police Misconduct

However, Chaturvedi presented a completely different version of the events. He accused the police of acting under political pressure and assaulting him at his residence.

“I have lodged complaints against Gwalior’s Superintendent of Police (SP) and other officers, which is why the police are working against me,” he alleged. “On Saturday, SI Ashish Sharma from Jhansi Road Police Station, along with a police team, forcibly entered my house and misbehaved with my father and the women in my family.”

Chaturvedi further claimed that he was not allowed to contact his lawyer at the police station. “During the scuffle, I sustained head injuries. The police have fabricated a false story that I fought with them. I have video footage of the incident,” he asserted.

The Vyapam Scam: A Background

The Vyapam scam, one of the biggest scandals in Madhya Pradesh, involves a multi-crore admission and recruitment racket. The scam revolves around fraudulent practices in entrance exams and job recruitment processes conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), commonly known as Vyapam. Over the years, multiple whistleblowers, journalists, and even officials linked to the investigation have faced threats, mysterious deaths, and alleged harassment.

Chaturvedi, as a key whistleblower in the case, has been actively exposing irregularities and corruption. His recent altercation with the police adds another layer of controversy to the ongoing case, raising questions about whether his arrest was politically motivated.

Investigation Underway

Following the incident, both Chaturvedi and SI Sharma have been hospitalized for their injuries. Authorities have assured that an investigation will be conducted to ascertain the truth behind the conflicting narratives.

Meanwhile, Chaturvedi’s supporters have called for an impartial probe into the matter, fearing that the whistleblower is being targeted for exposing corruption. As the legal proceedings unfold, all eyes will be on the Madhya Pradesh judiciary to determine the next course of action in this high-profile case.