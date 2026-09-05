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Home > India News > “What Is This Behaviour?” Kangana Ranaut Loses Cool at Mandi DISHA Meet Over Rs 11 Crore Funds

“What Is This Behaviour?” Kangana Ranaut Loses Cool at Mandi DISHA Meet Over Rs 11 Crore Funds

Kangana Ranaut questioned officials over unspent funds, delayed development works and road projects during a heated DISHA meeting in Mandi.

“What Is This Behaviour?” Kangana Ranaut Loses Cool at Mandi DISHA Meet Over Rs 11 Crore Funds

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 19:48 IST

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut lost her patience during a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi. The actor-turned-politician questioned officials over unspent funds and delays in development work in her constituency. A video from the meeting has surfaced online and is drawing attention. In the clip, Kangana Ranaut can be heard questioning officials over the alleged slow use of public funds.

“What is this behaviour? Why are we holding meetings if you don’t want to do anything? It’s become a bloody joke,” she said.

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Kangana Ranaut Questions ₹11 Crore Fund Utilisation

During the meeting, Kangana Ranaut claimed that around ₹11 crore had been allocated for development work. However, nearly half of the amount was still unused, according to her. She also alleged that some funds had been taken but not spent. The Mandi MP asked officials to act against those responsible and recover the money.

“You guys should put the pressure and take the public money back from them,” she said. Ranaut also raised concerns over funds from the previous year that were yet to be utilised.

“Should I give the money like an idiot? Who is going to look after this backlog?” she asked.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Flags Delayed Development Work

The BJP MP also questioned the pace of development projects in Mandi. She said only around ₹5 crore worth of work remained in the area she referred to as “Mandik Shekhar”. Her frustration was also linked to the criticism she said she was facing online.

“So much negative publicity is happening, so many people are making reels. Even after that, do you guys sit in your offices and laugh?” she asked. Ranaut said people had started questioning her in interviews about pending projects in her constituency.

Kangana Ranaut Warns of Report to Centre

The Kangana Ranaut Mandi meeting also saw her highlight what she described as shortcomings involving the state government. “We do what falls within our scope of work, but there are shortcomings on the part of the state government as well,” she said.

Ranaut said she had conducted several meetings with officials. She also warned that she would prepare a formal report and send it to the Centre if the situation did not improve.

Rs 75 Crore Road Projects Become Another Flashpoint

Ranaut further alleged that obstacles were being created for 11 road projects worth ₹75 crore. She also accused Congress MLAs of taking credit for projects brought to the region under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

“Don’t give me these useless jumlas (fake promises). I’m getting them at every Disha Committee meeting,” the 40-year-old BJP MP said. The remarks have added another political flashpoint around development work in Mandi, with the BJP MP publicly demanding greater accountability over funds and pending projects.

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“What Is This Behaviour?” Kangana Ranaut Loses Cool at Mandi DISHA Meet Over Rs 11 Crore Funds
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“What Is This Behaviour?” Kangana Ranaut Loses Cool at Mandi DISHA Meet Over Rs 11 Crore Funds

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“What Is This Behaviour?” Kangana Ranaut Loses Cool at Mandi DISHA Meet Over Rs 11 Crore Funds

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“What Is This Behaviour?” Kangana Ranaut Loses Cool at Mandi DISHA Meet Over Rs 11 Crore Funds
“What Is This Behaviour?” Kangana Ranaut Loses Cool at Mandi DISHA Meet Over Rs 11 Crore Funds
“What Is This Behaviour?” Kangana Ranaut Loses Cool at Mandi DISHA Meet Over Rs 11 Crore Funds
“What Is This Behaviour?” Kangana Ranaut Loses Cool at Mandi DISHA Meet Over Rs 11 Crore Funds

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