Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  HOME»
  India»
  • What Is Traumatic Asphyxia? Conditon That Led To The Death’s At New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

What Is Traumatic Asphyxia? Conditon That Led To The Death’s At New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

Chaos turned deadly at New Delhi Railway Station as a stampede claimed 18 lives, with most victims succumbing to traumatic asphyxia. Authorities are now investigating the tragedy, raising urgent questions about crowd safety at major transit hubs.

What Is Traumatic Asphyxia? Conditon That Led To The Death’s At New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

Chaos turned deadly at New Delhi Railway Station as a stampede claimed 18 lives, with most victims succumbing to traumatic asphyxia.


A postmortem examination revealed that 15 of the victims succumbed to traumatic asphyxia at New Delhi Railway Station Stampede, a condition caused by severe pressure on the chest leading to suffocation. Two others died due to hemorrhagic shock, which resulted from severe chest injuries. Meanwhile, one individual lost their life due to the intense pressure of passengers on his head.

18 People Lost Lives

At least 18 people lost their lives, and several others were injured in a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station late Saturday evening. Initially, the death toll was reported to be 15, but by Sunday morning, authorities confirmed that the number had risen to 18.

The Delhi Police released a list of the deceased and have launched an investigation into the incident. Officials stated that CCTV footage from the site would be reviewed to determine the sequence of events that led to the tragic chaos.

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

The first distress calls regarding the stampede on platforms 14 and 15 were received at around 9:55 PM on Saturday, according to fire department officials. In response, four fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the location to assist with the rescue operation.

Authorities are now working to piece together what led to the incident, with officials emphasizing the importance of understanding the circumstances to prevent such tragedies in the future.

What is Traumatic Asphyxia?

Traumatic asphyxia is a rare but serious condition caused by blunt thoracoabdominal trauma. It is characterized by symptoms such as cyanosis (bluish discoloration of the skin), edema (swelling), and hemorrhages in the face, neck, upper extremities, and upper parts of the thorax. The condition is typically diagnosed based on medical history and visual inspection, but close monitoring is necessary due to potential complications arising from thoracoabdominal injuries.

Although treatment for traumatic asphyxia is generally conservative, the prognosis depends on the severity of the injuries sustained. Medical experts stress that prompt intervention and proper management are crucial in such cases.

Authorities Urged to Improve Crowd Management After t New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

The tragic stampede has raised concerns about crowd control and safety measures at railway stations, especially during peak hours. Experts and officials are calling for enhanced crowd management strategies to prevent such incidents in the future.

Filed under

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

