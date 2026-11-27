WhatsApp is preparing to let users buy and install travel eSIM data plans directly through its app, allowing international travellers to stay connected without searching for airport Wi-Fi, visiting physical SIM kiosks or paying expensive roaming charges. Announced on November 26, 2026, through the WhatsApp Blog, the feature will let users purchase data packages in a few taps before or during their trips. The rollout is expected to begin soon in select countries on both Android and iOS.

WhatsApp eSIM feature aims to simplify international travel

Explaining the new service, WhatsApp said, “Today we’re announcing a new way to buy and install a data e-SIM when traveling internationally in just a few taps without leaving the app. It’ll be as effortless as sending a message.”

The initiative is part of WhatsApp’s expansion into everyday utilities under global head Kunal Shah. Shah also shared details on X about exploring eSIM integration to help users message without interruptions and invited global partners to join the initiative.

WhatsApp users can choose global, regional and country-specific data plans

According to official details and beta discoveries reported by WABetaInfo and Android Authority, users will be able to find the feature through the Account screen. They can browse Popular Destinations, individual country packages, regional plans and global packages. Both fixed-data and unlimited-data options are expected to be available.

Once a user purchases a package, the eSIM profile will be installed directly through the app. Travellers can buy plans before leaving home, with the package remaining inactive until their phone connects to a supported local network at the destination. It will then activate automatically.

Since these are data-only plans, users will be able to retain their primary physical SIM and existing phone number for regular calls and SMS. An in-app dashboard will also allow them to check active, expired and low-data packages.

WhatsApp partners with Jio, Verizon and global telecom providers

WhatsApp will not operate as a network provider. Instead, it is working with established telecom carriers and infrastructure companies. Its launch partners include Reliance Jio in India, Verizon in the United States, Smart Axiata in Cambodia, Smart Communications in the Philippines and global infrastructure provider 1Global. More international partnerships are also being pursued.

WhatsApp eSIM rollout date, pricing and phone requirements

The feature requires an eSIM-compatible, carrier-unlocked smartphone, available eSIM profile storage and a recent operating system version.

As of November 27, 2026, WhatsApp has not disclosed exact pricing, payment methods or the complete list of launch countries. Costs will vary depending on the destination and carrier partner. Details about payment options such as UPI in India, Apple Pay and Google Pay also remain unannounced.

The service is expected to appear automatically under Account settings when it becomes available in a user’s region. Meanwhile, backend code has been spotted in Android beta versions 2.26.47.4 and 2.26.47.10, although public beta testing had remained locked before the announcement. Early availability is expected to include markets such as India, the US, the Philippines and Cambodia, based on the announced partnerships.

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