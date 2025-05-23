What Is Xring O1? Xiaomi Unveils Its First In-House Mobile Chip After 10 Years of Work

In a major leap for its technology development, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi officially introduced its first-ever self-developed mobile chip, called the Xring O1, during a launch event held in Beijing on Thursday evening.

In a major leap for its technology development, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi officially introduced its first-ever self-developed mobile chip, called the Xring O1, during a launch event held in Beijing on Thursday evening.

The Xring O1 is built on advanced 3-nanometer technology and is designed to deliver faster performance and better graphics for mobile users. Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s founder and chairman, shared the big news on stage, highlighting the chip’s impressive specs.

What’s Inside the Xring O1?

At the heart of the chip is a powerful 10-core CPU paired with a 16-core GPU. These components aim to significantly boost speed, multitasking, and graphics quality.

“This chip is designed to improve the overall user experience,” Lei Jun said at the event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Decade in the Making

Xiaomi didn’t build the Xring O1 overnight. In fact, it has taken the company 10 years to develop it. Since 2021 alone, Xiaomi has poured over 13 billion yuan (about $1.8 billion) into the project. The development team included more than 2,500 engineers, showing just how seriously the company took this effort.

Industry experts say the launch of the chip is a big moment for Xiaomi. It proves the company now has serious capabilities in both chip design and development—something not many smartphone makers can claim.

Already in Use in New Devices

Xiaomi is wasting no time putting its new chip to work. The Xring O1 is already being used in two of its newest flagship devices—the Xiaomi 15S Pro smartphone and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra tablet.

This move is seen as Xiaomi’s way of taking more control over the technology that powers its products, instead of relying on chips from other companies.

Big Investment in the Future

The Xring O1 chip isn’t just about today—it’s a sign of what Xiaomi wants to do next. Lei Jun announced that the company plans to invest 200 billion yuan over the next five years in cutting-edge research and development. This includes work on operating systems, artificial intelligence, and more chips like the Xring O1.

This long-term investment shows Xiaomi’s ambition to become not just a phone maker, but a full-stack tech powerhouse.

What This Means for Xiaomi

With the successful launch of the Xring O1, Xiaomi joins the elite club of tech companies with the ability to create their own chips—something that gives them more control, better product performance, and a competitive edge.

As Lei Jun put it during the event, this is just the beginning: “We are committed to building a solid foundation in key technologies to support our next decade of innovation.”