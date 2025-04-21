What JD Vance’s Visit To India Mean For US-India Bilateral ties

One of the main events of the visit is JD Vance’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for Monday evening. The two leaders are expected to talk about finalising a long-discussed trade deal and strengthening economic and strategic ties — especially with the US-China tensions in the background.

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in India on Monday morning for his first official visit, and he didn’t come alone. He brought along his wife Usha, who has Indian roots, and their three kids — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel — who were all dressed in traditional Indian clothes when they landed.

The family got a warm welcome at the Delhi airport where Vance was greeted with a guard of honour. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was there to receive him. Security around the city has been beefed up ahead of the high-profile visit.

Big Talks with PM Modi on Day One

One of the main events of the visit is Vance’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for Monday evening. The two leaders are expected to talk about finalising a long-discussed trade deal and strengthening economic and strategic ties — especially with the US-China tensions in the background.

According to news agency PTI, the meeting will also include big names from the Indian side like External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

Exploring Delhi: Temples, Handicrafts and Culture

After touching down, the Vance family visited the beautiful Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Delhi. They also stopped by a local handicrafts market, where they got a taste of Indian art and culture.

They’re staying at the ITC Maurya Sheraton — the same hotel where many global leaders and dignitaries stay when visiting India.

Next Stop: Jaipur on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Vances will head to Jaipur, also known as the Pink City, famous for its history and architecture. They’re planning to explore Amer Fort and a few other cultural spots. Later in the day, JD Vance will give a speech at the Rajasthan International Centre.

The audience will include diplomats, policy experts, and government officials. In his speech, Vance is expected to talk about the bigger picture of how India-US relations are growing under the Trump administration.

Quick Trip to Agra Before Heading Back

On Wednesday, the family will make a short trip to Agra to see the iconic Taj Mahal. They’ll also visit Shilpgram — an open-air crafts market that showcases traditional handmade goods from across India. After that, they’ll return to Jaipur in the evening.

Vance’s visit is more than just sightseeing. With important talks, a possible trade deal in the works, and a deeper push for stronger India-US ties, this trip comes at a crucial time. It’s also special on a personal note — his wife Usha’s Indian heritage adds a meaningful touch to the visit.

Over the next few days, all eyes will be on the meetings and moments that come out of this visit. From trade to tradition, there’s a lot happening in this four-day trip.

