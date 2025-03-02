Home
Sunday, March 2, 2025
'What Kind Of A F*****g Response Is This?', Boss Lashes Out After Employee Refuses Weekend Work

The Reddit post quickly gained traction across social media platforms, resonating with many professionals who have faced similar pressures in their workplaces.

'What Kind Of A F*****g Response Is This?', Boss Lashes Out After Employee Refuses Weekend Work


A Delhi-based video editor’s firm stance on work-life balance has sparked a widespread debate online after he shared his boss’s furious reaction to his refusal to work on a weekend. The anonymous employee, who had joined a marketing firm in December, took to Reddit to highlight the disconnect between the company’s advertised “relaxed work culture” and the actual workplace demands.

The controversy unfolded when the employee, adhering to his stated policy of not working on weekends, declined a late Friday night request to make changes to a video. He had already completed the task and left the office at 7:30 PM, as per official working hours. However, at 8:30 PM, his boss sent an urgent message in a WhatsApp group, instructing him to implement revisions for a scheduled post the next day.

“I won’t be able to take this up as I don’t work on weekends. I can share the project file. Let me know if that works,” the video editor responded, standing firm on his boundaries. The reaction from the employer was swift and intense, asking the employee to send an email confirming his refusal and instructing him to meet on Monday. The situation escalated when the boss responded with visible frustration, saying, “What kind of a f*****g response is this?” followed by a sarcastic “Wow. Simply wow.”

The Reddit post quickly gained traction across social media platforms, resonating with many professionals who have faced similar pressures in their workplaces. Comments poured in, with users sharing their own experiences of toxic work cultures and employer expectations extending beyond designated working hours.

One user sarcastically wrote, “Of course, how can you not work on weekends? You are a robot who needs to work 24*7.” Another shared their ordeal at a startup, saying, “Been there. Startup company CEOs usually behave like this. I wish I could expose him and his team for being unprofessional and rude. Left within three months. WORST EXPERIENCE EVER.”

Others applauded the employee for taking a stand. “I am glad that person stood up for themselves. More power to whoever you are, mate,” a commenter wrote.

The incident has reignited discussions about work-life balance, toxic workplace cultures, and the growing trend of employees setting boundaries to maintain their well-being. While the marketing company in question has yet to respond publicly, the video editor’s experience has sparked a crucial conversation on employee rights and expectations in the modern workplace.

