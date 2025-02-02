Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Led Donald Trump To Impose Tariffs On Canada, Mexico, And China?

In a bold and controversial move, US President Donald Trump announced significant tariffs on major trading partners Canada, Mexico, and China.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
What Led Donald Trump To Impose Tariffs On Canada, Mexico, And China?


In a bold and controversial move, US President Donald Trump announced significant tariffs on major trading partners Canada, Mexico, and China. The tariffs, which aim to address concerns related to illegal immigration and drug trafficking, have sparked concerns of a potential economic standoff and retaliation from these countries.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Saturday, President Trump imposed a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on goods from China. The tariffs are set to remain in place “until the crisis is alleviated,” according to a statement from the White House. The move threatens to disrupt decades-old trade relationships with two of America’s largest trading partners, Mexico and Canada, while further straining relations with China.

Why the Tariffs Were Imposed

According to the Trump administration, the tariffs are a direct response to the failure of these countries to fulfill their promises related to illegal immigration control and drug trafficking, particularly the flow of fentanyl into the United States. The White House framed the decision as a necessary step to address what it called a “national emergency” caused by the widespread distribution of contraband drugs like fentanyl, which have fueled a public health crisis in the US.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The administration has accused China of failing to take adequate action to curb the flow of precursor chemicals that enable drug cartels to produce fentanyl. Additionally, the US claims that Mexican drug trafficking organizations are operating in collaboration with the Mexican government to manufacture and distribute these dangerous narcotics, leading to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans. This accusation, however, has been strongly rejected by Mexico’s government.

Global Reactions to the Tariffs

The imposition of tariffs has already led to swift and strong responses from the affected countries. Canada’s outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the move and announced that Canada would retaliate with 25% tariffs on $155 billion in US imports.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum also vowed to impose retaliatory tariffs, although she did not provide further specifics on the measures.

China responded with strong opposition to the tariffs, stating that it would take “corresponding countermeasures” to protect its own interests and rights, asserting that it firmly opposes the unilateral decision.

The tariffs imposed by President Trump risk escalating tensions with these major trade partners, which could lead to a trade war with significant global repercussions. If sustained, the tariffs could further exacerbate inflation in the United States, potentially impacting prices for American consumers and businesses. Experts are concerned about the long-term economic consequences of this trade dispute, as it threatens to disrupt the global supply chain and hinder trade flows.

Trump’s Justification and National Security Concerns

The White House has emphasized that the tariffs are a “proven source of leverage” to protect US national interests, particularly with regard to drug trafficking and immigration. The Trump administration has made it clear that the measures are aimed at ensuring the safety and security of American citizens, prioritizing efforts to curb the flow of illegal drugs and hold foreign governments accountable for their actions.

In its official statement, the White House claimed that the alliance between Mexican cartels and the Mexican government has created an “intolerable” situation for the US, endangering national security. The administration argues that these cartels have been able to operate with relative impunity, manufacturing and distributing lethal drugs that contribute to the overdose deaths of thousands of Americans.

 Trade Wars and Diplomatic Fallout

With the tariffs now in effect, the global community will closely watch how Canada, Mexico, and China respond in the coming weeks. Diplomatic relations between the US and these countries are expected to become increasingly strained, and the possibility of a full-scale trade war looms large.

As the situation continues to unfold, the long-term effects on international trade and global economic stability will depend on how these countries choose to retaliate and whether diplomatic channels can be used to de-escalate the conflict.

Read More : China Strongly Condemns Trump Tariffs, Calls Them A ‘Severe Violation’ Of WTO Rules

Filed under

donald trump

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Bihar: 5 Nepalese Killed While Returning From Mahakumbh As SUV Overturns Avoiding Stunt Biker

Bihar: 5 Nepalese Killed While Returning From Mahakumbh As SUV Overturns Avoiding Stunt Biker

BSF Arrests 14 Bangladeshis, 2 Indian Agents, Seizes Contraband In Tripura

BSF Arrests 14 Bangladeshis, 2 Indian Agents, Seizes Contraband In Tripura

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Vasant Panchami 2025: Why This Festival Is Also Referred As Bengali Valentine’s Day?

Vasant Panchami 2025: Why This Festival Is Also Referred As Bengali Valentine’s Day?

Five Pilgrims Killed As Bus Plunges Into Gorge While En Route To Dwarka In Gujarat

Five Pilgrims Killed As Bus Plunges Into Gorge While En Route To Dwarka In Gujarat

Entertainment

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5 Stars AI-Generated or Real?

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal | WATCH

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025 To Cross Rs.100 Crore

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing Love, No Big Deal’

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox