What Led To The Mysterious Death Of Female Hospital Staff? Locals Vandalise Facility In Protest

A private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Raniganj area turned into a scene of chaos on Friday after enraged locals vandalized the facility following the mysterious death of a 22-year-old female staff member. The protest quickly escalated into violence, injuring multiple people, including police officers, officials reported.

Hospital Staff Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances

The deceased, Komal Saroj, worked at a multi-specialty clinic in Durgaganj Bazaar. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Aditya Singh, she passed away on Thursday evening under unclear circumstances. Instead of informing the authorities, the hospital management allegedly sent her body home, triggering anger among the local community.

Allegations of Gang Rape and Murder Spark Protests

Komal’s mother, Heerawati, has accused hospital staff of gang-raping and murdering her daughter. Her allegations fueled large-scale protests on Friday, which turned violent as police attempted to control the situation.

“When the police arrived, the angry villagers started throwing stones, injuring several officers,” officials said. Among those injured were Deputy Superintendent of Police (Raniganj), Circle Officer Vinay Prabhakar Sahni, Sub-Inspector Girja Prasad Singh, and Constable Kamlesh Yadav.

Accused Named in Complaint, Investigation Underway

Following Heerawati’s complaint, six individuals have been named as accused, including Dr. Amit Pandey, Sunil Kumar, Vidyasagar, Shahbaz, midwife Manorama Devi, and the hospital owner, whose identity is yet to be confirmed.

Police have sent Komal’s body for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and authorities are investigating the case while also trying to restore peace in the area.

The incident has sparked concerns about safety, justice, and the accountability of private healthcare facilities in the region. Authorities have assured the public that a thorough and fair investigation will be conducted to bring the truth to light.