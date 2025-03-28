Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • What Led To The Mysterious Death Of Female Hospital Staff? Locals Vandalise Facility In Protest

What Led To The Mysterious Death Of Female Hospital Staff? Locals Vandalise Facility In Protest

A private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Raniganj area turned into a scene of chaos on Friday after enraged locals vandalized the facility following the mysterious death of a 22-year-old female staff member. The protest quickly escalated into violence, injuring multiple people, including police officers, officials reported.

A private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Raniganj area turned into a scene of chaos on Friday after enraged locals vandalized the facility following the mysterious death of a 22-year-old female staff member. The protest quickly escalated into violence, injuring multiple people, including police officers, officials reported.

Hospital Staff Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances

The deceased, Komal Saroj, worked at a multi-specialty clinic in Durgaganj Bazaar. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Aditya Singh, she passed away on Thursday evening under unclear circumstances. Instead of informing the authorities, the hospital management allegedly sent her body home, triggering anger among the local community.

Allegations of Gang Rape and Murder Spark Protests

Komal’s mother, Heerawati, has accused hospital staff of gang-raping and murdering her daughter. Her allegations fueled large-scale protests on Friday, which turned violent as police attempted to control the situation.

“When the police arrived, the angry villagers started throwing stones, injuring several officers,” officials said. Among those injured were Deputy Superintendent of Police (Raniganj), Circle Officer Vinay Prabhakar Sahni, Sub-Inspector Girja Prasad Singh, and Constable Kamlesh Yadav.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Accused Named in Complaint, Investigation Underway

Following Heerawati’s complaint, six individuals have been named as accused, including Dr. Amit Pandey, Sunil Kumar, Vidyasagar, Shahbaz, midwife Manorama Devi, and the hospital owner, whose identity is yet to be confirmed.

Police have sent Komal’s body for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and authorities are investigating the case while also trying to restore peace in the area.

The incident has sparked concerns about safety, justice, and the accountability of private healthcare facilities in the region. Authorities have assured the public that a thorough and fair investigation will be conducted to bring the truth to light.

ALSO READ: Delhi Vidhansabha Budget 2025: Delhi LoP Atishi Criticizes Ruling Party, Say, “Hope BJP Will Fulfil Its Promises in Budget Session”

Filed under

female hospital staff hospital facility Mysterious Death Protest vandalism

newsx

Utah Makes History: Becomes First US State To Ban Fluoride In Public Drinking Water
newsx

Elon Musk’s $1 Million Payment Plan Under Fire: Wisconsin Attorney General Files Lawsuit
A private hospital in UP

What Led To The Mysterious Death Of Female Hospital Staff? Locals Vandalise Facility In Protest
newsx

Putin Gives Green Light: Russia Won’t Interfere With Trump’s Greenland Annexation Plans
newsx

Discover How: Turn Your Photos Into Stunning Studio Ghibli-Style Art With ChatGPT For Free
Applying to college is an

Applying To College In US? Avoid These Common Mistakes In Your Application
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Utah Makes History: Becomes First US State To Ban Fluoride In Public Drinking Water

Utah Makes History: Becomes First US State To Ban Fluoride In Public Drinking Water

Elon Musk’s $1 Million Payment Plan Under Fire: Wisconsin Attorney General Files Lawsuit

Elon Musk’s $1 Million Payment Plan Under Fire: Wisconsin Attorney General Files Lawsuit

Putin Gives Green Light: Russia Won’t Interfere With Trump’s Greenland Annexation Plans

Putin Gives Green Light: Russia Won’t Interfere With Trump’s Greenland Annexation Plans

Discover How: Turn Your Photos Into Stunning Studio Ghibli-Style Art With ChatGPT For Free

Discover How: Turn Your Photos Into Stunning Studio Ghibli-Style Art With ChatGPT For Free

Applying To College In US? Avoid These Common Mistakes In Your Application

Applying To College In US? Avoid These Common Mistakes In Your Application

Entertainment

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans Wanting For More

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

Lifestyle

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips