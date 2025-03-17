What Led To Violent Nagpur Clashes? Aurangzeb Tomb Row Explained

Tensions flared in Nagpur’s Mahal area after protests over Aurangzeb’s tomb spiraled into violent clashes, leaving the city on edge. As rumors spread, stone pelting and arson erupted, prompting heavy police deployment to restore order.

Violent Nagpur Clashes: Violence erupted in Nagpur’s Mahal area following an agitation by a group demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The unrest saw multiple vehicles set on fire, stone pelting, and a police officer sustaining severe injuries after being attacked by agitators.

The clashes were reportedly triggered by rumors that a holy book of the Muslim community had been burned during the protests. Authorities have since moved swiftly to restore order, urging residents to remain calm and not fall prey to misinformation.

Police Attribute Clashes to ‘Miscommunication’

According to the police, the violence stemmed from a misunderstanding. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Archit Chandak reassured the public that the situation is now under control.

“Our force here is strong. I appeal to everyone to not step out or throw stones. Stone pelting was taking place, so we displayed a show of force and also used tear gas. A few vehicles were set ablaze, and we called the Fire Brigade to extinguish the flames. A few police personnel were injured, and I too sustained a minor leg injury during the stone pelting,” said DCP Chandak.

#WATCH | Nagpur (Maharashtra) violence: Police undertake combing operation in Mahal. Tensions broke out in Mahal area of ​​Nagpur following a dispute between two groups. Those involved are being identified and arrested. Section 144 has been imposed. Police have directed people… pic.twitter.com/PLg0HQRPjf — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

CM Fadnavis Calls for Peace After Nagpur Clashes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged the public to maintain peace and avoid spreading or believing in unverified information.

“Police are managing the situation following the stone pelting and the tense atmosphere in Mahal,” he stated.

Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Singal later confirmed that the situation in Nagpur had stabilized after the brief outbreak of violence on Monday night. He explained that tensions flared around 8:00-8:30 PM after the burning of a photograph, prompting people to gather in protest.

To prevent further escalation, law enforcement authorities have launched a combing operation to identify and arrest those responsible for the violence.

“We have imposed Section 144, restricting public gatherings, and urged residents not to step out unnecessarily or take the law into their own hands. People should avoid believing or spreading rumors. Apart from the affected area, the entire city remains peaceful,” assured the Police Commissioner.

What Triggered the Nagpur Clashes?

The violence was reportedly sparked by allegations that the Quran was burned during a Bajrang Dal-led protest against Aurangzeb’s tomb. Videos of the demonstration quickly went viral on social media, leading to widespread outrage within the Muslim community.

A formal complaint was lodged at the Ganeshpeth police station in the evening, alleging that the holy book had been burned. This prompted a large gathering of Muslim community members across multiple areas, including Mahal, Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, and Chitanvis Park.

As tensions rose, the police increased patrolling efforts and deployed additional security forces to maintain order. However, Bajrang Dal officials refuted the allegations, claiming they had only burned an effigy of Aurangzeb as part of their demonstration.

VHP’s Demands for Aurangzeb’s Tomb Removal

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Fadnavis, calling for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. The organization cited Aurangzeb’s historical conflicts with the Marathas and his execution of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Maratha warrior king Shivaji Maharaj, as reasons for their demand.

According to the VHP, Aurangzeb’s legacy includes the destruction of temples in Kashi, Mathura, and Somnath, and his tomb is a symbol of “pain and slavery.” The group has organized similar protests in Nagpur and parts of Mumbai to push for its removal.

Increased Security Around Aurangzeb’s Tomb

Amid rising tensions, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police have heightened security around Aurangzeb’s tomb. Additional measures include mandatory visitor registration, requiring tourists to provide identity documents and sign a visitors’ register before entering the site.

An official stated that a State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) company consisting of 50 policemen, along with 30 personnel from the local police and 20 Home Guard jawans, have been deployed at key locations, including the tomb.

“Tourists visiting the tomb must write their names in a visitors’ register kept with a team of Home Guards and furnish identity documents,” the official added.

Nagpur (Maharashtra) violence | Nagpur Police say – Nagpur Police has issued prohibitory orders in the city after the stone pelting and arson incident in Mahal area. More than 20 have been detained till now. Police are looking into the CCTV footage and other video clips available… — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

