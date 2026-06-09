What Led to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Blast Killing 8

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Blast: At least eight workers were killed and several others were injured after a large amount of molten steel leaked from the SMS-2 and STC-3 heat facility at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Monday, officials said. The accident occurred inside the plant’s steel melting unit where molten steel reportedly split while operations were ongoing and it turned into a major industrial incident. Workers who were present in the vicinity suffered severe burn injuries during the mishap.

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Blast: What Happened?

Senior officials reached the spot to assess the situation, and efforts are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the leak. Authorities are also examining whether any technical malfunction or safety lapse contributed to the incident.

The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while emergency response teams and plant authorities launched rescue and relief operations at the site.







Further details are awaited as investigations into the accident continue.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant accident with Chief Secretary Sai Prasad, state government officials, and the Visakhapatnam District Collector.

PM Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Ex-Gratia For Families of Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant that claimed the lives of eight workers and injured several others.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he was saddened by the mishap and conveyed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

“Saddened by the mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest. The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of the accident.

“An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” he added.

Saddened by the mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest. The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 8, 2026







Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy Announces Rs 25 Lakh Ex Gratia

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the injured employees in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant tragedy.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy said, “My heartfelt prayer to God to give strength to their family members who have succumbed to this injury. I request to all our employees who are working here, don’t panic. We are with you. Rs 25 lakh in compensation for the families of the deceased and Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the injured employees. Additionally, the families will be permitted to continue residing in their quarters until the time the employee would have retired, and financial assistance for the children’s education will be provided on par with that of other employees.”

3-member Expert Panel Formed to Probe Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Tragedy

Andhra Pradesh MoS Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma on Tuesday said a three-member expert committee has been constituted to probe the incident and recommend measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the accident site, Srinivasa Varma said two of the injured workers remain in serious condition and that compensation and other benefits for the victims’ families would be finalised soon.

“Eight deaths and six injuries have been reported. Only two are in serious condition. The compensation amounts nearly to a benefit of Rs 1.7 crores for permanent employees and Rs 40 to 45 lakhs for temporary employees. Within a few days, we will make the decisions. We have already appointed a three-member expert committee. This morning they will come and start their work,” he said.

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