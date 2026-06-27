What Makes Rewa Sundarja Mangoes Special? APEDA Sends First GI-Tagged Shipment to UAE

India has taken another major step in promoting its unique agricultural products on the global stage. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), which comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has played a vital role in facilitating the first commercial export of GI-tagged Rewa Sundarja Mangoes from Madhya Pradesh to the United Arab Emirates. The achievement is very significant for both Indian agriculture and mango producers in the Rewa region as this opens new International markets for the farmers.

How the Export Became a Reality

APEDA, the Department of Horticulture, the Government of Madhya Pradesh, exporters, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), pack house operators, and international buyers worked together for months to ensure the shipment’s success

All these organisations came together to establish export links and identify a customer in the UAE, which allows premium Rewa Sundarja Mango to reach international consumers for the first time.

On June 26, 2026, M/s Salt Range Foods Pvt. Ltd. shipped one metric tonne of GI-tagged Rewa Sundarja Mangoes to the UAE. This shipment is expected to pave the way for continued exports in the following years.

From Farm to International Market

M/s Seondha Farmer Producer Company Limited and progressive farmer Shri Sonu Gupta of Govindgarh, Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, supplied the shipped mangoes.

After harvesting, the fruit was graded, sorted, and packaged to put all the mangoes in export standards at Trisagar Farmer Producer Company’s APEDA-supported pack house in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh. After phytosanitary tests and packaging were completed, the consignment was delivered to Varanasi Airport for air shipping to the UAE.

Higher Returns for Farmers

The export has already generated financial benefits for local agriculture. The exporter paid ₹150 per kilogram for Rewa Sundarja Mangoes, which typically cost between ₹100 and ₹110 in local marketplaces. Farmers might earn an additional ₹40 to ₹50 per kilogram by connecting with export markets.

The effort is also designed to encourage growers to use more effective cultivation, harvesting, and post-harvest procedures that satisfy international quality requirements.

Why GI-Tagged Rewa Sundarja Mangoes Stand Out

The Rewa Sundarja Mango has been designated a Geographical Indication (GI) due to its distinct geographical character and excellent attributes. This mango is known for its strong scent, natural sweetness, fibreless pulp, and distinct flavour, which makes this mango an appealing option for premium export markets.

The successful export not only raises the global status of this indigenous variety but also places Madhya Pradesh as a growing hub for premium mango exports.

A Boost for India’s Agricultural Exports

The flag-off took place on June 26, 2026, when the landmark export began while recognising the collaborative efforts of APEDA, the Madhya Pradesh Department of Horticulture, exporters, FPOs and farmers.