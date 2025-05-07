What Pahalgam Terror Victims’ Families Said About Operation Sindoor

Victims' families of the Pahalgam terror attack praise Operation Sindoor, calling it justice. They thank the Indian Army and PM Modi for acting against Pakistan-based terrorists.

In a powerful show of unity and support, the families and survivors of the Pahalgam terror attack have publicly praised Operation Sindoor, the Indian military’s recent strike on terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation, carried out by the Indian Armed Forces, targeted nine terror infrastructure sites and has been described as a major move against cross-border terrorism.

The families believe this strong action is the justice their loved ones deserved. Survivors and relatives of the 26 victims killed in the attack have expressed their appreciation for the government’s commitment and the Indian Army’s swift response.

Survivor Voices Gratitude

Tilak Rupchandani, a survivor from Nagpur who witnessed the attack firsthand, told CNN, “Thanks to the Indian Army. They have taken strong action, and we are satisfied and happy with it. The terrorists had killed innocent people we witnessed it ourselves. We had hoped the government would respond effectively, and we’re glad they did. We believe that in the future too, the Prime Minister will teach Pakistan a lesson.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Victims’ Families Say the Strike Was Needed

Pritam, the brother of Bharat Bhushan another victim of the attack also welcomed the government’s response. Speaking to CNN, he said, “We completely support the government’s decision, as terror outfits have been targeted. If not now, these terrorists will continue to kill more civilians in India. I believe the government conducted a detailed study before reaching this conclusion.”

A Father’s Faith Fulfilled

Rajesh Narwal, whose son Lt. Vinay Narwal from the Indian Navy was killed in the Pahalgam attack, said the government’s actions have confirmed his trust. “When this (terror attack) happened, you came home and asked me this question: ‘what do you want from the government?’ and I gave you an answer that I fully trust the Indian government and it is doing its job… And today the Indian government has done that work,” he told CNN.

Mother Says Son’s Sacrifice Was Not in Vain

Sumathi, the mother of Karnataka’s Manjunath Rao, who also lost his life in the attack, shared her emotions. “My son’s sacrifice didn’t go in vain… We were hopeful that PM Modi would take suitable action, and he did that,” she said, speaking to CNN.

Nationwide Pride in Indian Army

In Bhavnagar, Gujarat, the nephew of victim Yatish Parmar echoed similar sentiments. “Fifteen days after the incident, the Indian Army attacked those terrorists. I take pride in the fact that the Indian Army and PM Modi did what they said,” he told CNN.

Operation Sindoor Seen as a Message to Terrorists

For many of the families, Operation Sindoor is more than a military operation. It stands as a message that the Indian government will not tolerate terrorism and will ensure justice is delivered. Their unwavering support reflects a wider national sentiment that terrorism must be crushed at its roots, even beyond the country’s borders.

ALSO READ: ‘Keep Moving Forward’: Mother Of Pahalgam Victim Vinay Narwal Backs PM Modi And Armed Forces