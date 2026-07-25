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Home > India News > What Rahul Gandhi Said On Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Amid Student Protests

What Rahul Gandhi Said On Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Amid Student Protests

Rahul Gandhi called Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation a "symbolic victory" for student democracy while demanding an apology from PM Modi.

Rahul gandhi's call for unity rejected by DMK (Image: ANI, file photo)
Rahul gandhi's call for unity rejected by DMK (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-25 18:03 IST

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi stated that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is a crucial step toward rebuilding the country’s education system. In a social media post, Gandhi remarked that this symbolic victory happened because students took to the streets to fight for democracy. However, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologize to respect the students, while demanding strict action against those guilty of violence against them.  Gandhi, who along with other opposition leaders staged a protest against the government outside the Prime Minister’s residence earlier this week, congratulated the students who took to the streets to defend the Constitution and fight for democracy.  

What Rahul Gandhi Said on Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

“Heartiest congratulations to every young person, every student who took to the streets and stood firm to protect democracy, the Constitution, and their future,” Gandhi wrote on X. Gandhi emphasized that two key demands still remain: PM Modi must apologize while respecting the students and India’s future, and strict action must be taken against those responsible for violence against students.  Addressing other sections of society including farmers, laborers, and the underprivileged, he added that true courage lies in standing firm in a constitutional manner for one’s dignity.

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Opposition Leaders Congratulate Students Over Pradhan’s Resignation

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the protesting students, stating that Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation sends a clear message that the government has had to bow before student power. Calling it a “big win for democracy,” Kejriwal urged the government to learn from this, listen to public demands, and take concrete steps to prevent NEET paper leaks to save young lives.  CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, along with other protesters, also hailed the resignation. In a social media post, CJP wrote: “DEMOCRACY WINS! Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned.”  

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns as Union Education Minister

Following massive nationwide protests, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation just before the Centre was scheduled to begin talks with CJP leaders.  Explaining his decision, Pradhan stated in his resignation post:”To ensure that the future of even a single student in India does not get entangled in legal complexities, and that our children can focus their time on studying and building their careers, I have submitted my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister.”  

Also Read: From Student Politics To Union Cabinet: The Rise And Fall Of Dharmendra Pradhan

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What Rahul Gandhi Said On Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Amid Student Protests
Tags: Dharmendra Pradhan resigns Education MinisterNEET paper leak Pradhan resignationRahul Gandhi on Dharmendra Pradhan resignationRahul Gandhi student protests reaction

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What Rahul Gandhi Said On Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Amid Student Protests

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What Rahul Gandhi Said On Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Amid Student Protests

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What Rahul Gandhi Said On Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Amid Student Protests
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