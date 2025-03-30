What Sparked Pinarayi Vijayan’s Strong Support Of L2: Empuraan? This Is What Kerala CM said

According to reports, 17 scenes, including riot sequences and depictions of violence against women, are set to be edited out following the outrage.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly condemned what he calls a “communal hate campaign” against the Malayalam film L2: Empuraan, starring superstar Mohanlal. The CM accused the right-wing group Sangh Parivar of spreading communalism and attempting to suppress creative freedom through intimidation tactics.

Vijayan, who watched the film a day prior, addressed the controversy through a Facebook post on Sunday. He stated that the outrage from the Sangh Parivar was triggered by the film’s reference to “one of the most brutal genocides the country has ever seen.”

“I saw the film Empuraan, which is taking the Malayalam film industry to new heights. Unfortunately, the Sangh Parivar is unleashing communalism through widespread hate campaigns against the film, its actors, and its crew,” Vijayan wrote.

‘Attacks on Artistic Freedom Are a Threat to Democracy’

Referring to the alleged pressure to censor the film, Vijayan warned that such coercion reflected “fascist tendencies.” He noted that reports had emerged about the production team being forced to re-censor and edit the film under political pressure.

“This atmosphere of fear created by the Sangh Parivar is worrying. It is unacceptable in a democracy for communalists to destroy a work of art and viciously attack artists just because it has taken a stand against communalism and depicted its horror,” he said.

The communal hate campaign against #Empuraan and its creators is deeply disturbing. This is yet another example of a growing pattern where coercion and intimidation are used to silence dissent – tactics that have always been hallmarks of authoritarianism. Undermining creative… — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) March 30, 2025

Emphasizing the importance of artistic freedom, Vijayan stressed that “violent calls to destroy and ban artwork and artists” were manifestations of fascist attitudes and a violation of democratic rights. He urged the public to raise their voices in defense of creative freedom and secular values.

Why is L2: Empuraan Facing Backlash?

The controversy around L2: Empuraan stems from its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots, where one of the perpetrators is portrayed as the film’s main antagonist. This has sparked political unrest, leading to backlash from right-wing groups, including the BJP and RSS.

According to reports, 17 scenes, including riot sequences and depictions of violence against women, are set to be edited out following the outrage. The controversy has ignited a heated exchange between the BJP and Congress in Kerala, intensifying political tensions over the film’s content.

Mohanlal Responds to the Controversy

Amidst the uproar, Mohanlal addressed the issue, acknowledging that parts of the film had upset some of his fans.

“I have come to know that some political and social themes included in the unveiling of Empuraan, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused considerable distress among many of my loved ones,” Mohanlal wrote on Facebook.

In a post on X, Vijayan reiterated his concerns, calling the backlash against Empuraan “deeply disturbing.”

“The communal hate campaign against #Empuraan and its creators is deeply disturbing. This is yet another example of a growing pattern where coercion and intimidation are used to silence dissent tactics that have always been hallmarks of authoritarianism. Undermining creative freedom through fear and threats strikes at the very core of democracy. Freedom of expression is a fundamental right; we must stand united to defend it,” Vijayan wrote.

With political tensions rising, the film’s production team has announced that revisions will be made to the film in response to the controversy. However, the debate over artistic freedom versus political pressure continues to spark conversations across the country.

