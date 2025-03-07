“What Stopped You To Take PoK?” Omar Abdullah Questions BJP, EAM Jaishankar On PoK, Aksai Chin

EAM Jaishankar, speaking at a session titled ‘India's Rise and Role in the World’ at Chatham House, recalled how the revocation of Article 370 contributed to economic growth and social justice in Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has thrown a sharp challenge to the BJP-led central government following External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s remarks on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Speaking in the J&K Assembly, Abdullah questioned why the government has not yet taken steps to reclaim the region and also highlighted that another portion of Jammu and Kashmir remains under Chinese control.

His remarks came after Jaishankar, during a session at the Chatham House think tank in London, asserted that the Kashmir dispute would be resolved once the “stolen part of Kashmir” under “illegal Pakistani occupation” is returned to India.

Omar Abdullah’s Sharp Question To BJP

Responding to Jaishankar’s statement, Abdullah asked, “Who has stopped them? Have we ever said that do not get it back?”

He further pointed out that the BJP often criticizes Congress for the loss of Haji Pir Pass during the 1965 war but failed to act when given an opportunity.

“During the Kargil war, there was an opportunity to get back PoK because it was Pakistan which attacked us. If you were so willing, you would have brought back that part but what stopped you?” Abdullah asked.

Taking a dig at the government for selectively addressing territorial disputes, he said, “When you look at the map of Jammu and Kashmir, one part is also in China but you do not talk about it.”

What Did Jaishankar Say?

Jaishankar, speaking at a session titled ‘India’s Rise and Role in the World’ at Chatham House, recalled how the revocation of Article 370 contributed to economic growth and social justice in Kashmir.

On being asked about the issue of Kashmir, he responded: “In Kashmir, we have done a good job solving most of it. I think removing Article 370 was one step. Then, restoring growth, economic activity, and social justice in Kashmir was step number two. Holding elections, which were done with a very high turnout, was step number three. I think the part we are waiting for is the return of the stolen part of Kashmir, which is under illegal Pakistani occupation. When that’s done, I assure you, Kashmir is solved.”

BJP Reacts To Omar Abdullah’s Challenge

The BJP swiftly responded to Abdullah’s remarks, with senior party leader Ajay Alok asserting that the government is committed to reclaiming both PoK and Aksai Chin.

“We will surely get it back. Aksai Chin, which is with China, is our part and PoK is also our part, and we will surely get them back. This is Modi government and everything is possible,” Alok said.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma also criticized Abdullah for addressing Jaishankar’s statement instead of focusing on issues raised by MLAs in the J&K Assembly.

“He should have answered the issues raised by his MLAs here… I think Omar Sahab has said meaningless things. He should have answered the questions raised by the MLAs of Jammu and Kashmir. He has said meaningless and irrelevant things,” Sharma remarked.

Pakistan Rejects Jaishankar’s Statement

Jaishankar’s remarks were met with immediate pushback from Pakistan, with the country’s Foreign Office rejecting India’s claims over PoK.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said, “Instead of making baseless claims about Azad Jammu and Kashmir, India should vacate the large territories of Jammu and Kashmir under its occupation for the last 77 years.”

