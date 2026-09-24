What Supreme Court Said While Staying Allahabad High Court’s Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Order Against Noida DM Medha Roopam?

Akriti Chaudhary NSA Case: Big Relief for Noida DM Medha Roopam; Supreme Court Stays Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed Allahabad High Court order that directed Noida DM Medha Roopam to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to Delhi University student Akriti Chaudhary, who was detained under National Security Act (NSA) in connection with the Noida workers’ protest case.

The compensation was ordered to be recovered from the salaries of Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam and other officials involved in the detention process.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant directed that the relevant portions of the High Court judgment would remain stayed until the matter is heard on merits. The Supreme Court has sought replies from the respondents and posted the matter for further hearing on October 7.

The matter arose from Akriti’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA) following workers’ protest in Noida on April 2026. In its September 2 order, the Allahabad High Court, had quashed the detention and ordered her release if she was not required in any other case.

The high court had also directed that Rs 5 lakh be paid as compensation, with the amount to be recovered from the salaries of the officials responsible for the detention, including the district magistrate and other officers.

Following HC’s order, Noida DM approached the Supreme Court challenging the high court’s directions. During the hearing, the apex court questioned whether the district magistrate could be singled out for the entire liability when the decision-making process involved reports and inputs from multiple authorities, including the police.