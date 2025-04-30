‘What Telangana Does Today, India Does Tomorrow’: CM Reddy On Centre’s Caste Census Decision

He hailed the move as a validation of Telangana’s progressive policies, stating that the nation is now following in the state's footsteps.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has welcomed the Central government’s decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming national census.

Telangana’s Early Steps Spark National Change

Taking to social media platform X, CM Reddy said, “Today, finally, we proved that what Telangana Does Today, India will follow tomorrow. It is a proud moment that Rahul Gandhi has shown how his vision has become a policy even in opposition. We are proud that the actions of Telangana government for OBC empowerment have inspired the country and India has agreed to also follow the actions of our state. We congratulate the Central government for deciding to conduct Caste Census as part of the next national census. Thanks to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and the Cabinet.”

The Chief Minister praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, attributing the policy shift to Gandhi’s push for a caste census during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He emphasized Telangana’s proactive approach, noting that the state had already conducted a caste survey in 2023, breaking a nearly century-long gap.

“Based on the vision and direction of @RahulGandhi Ji who first demanded a nationwide Caste Census during his historic Bharat Jodo Yatra Telangana is the first State to conduct caste survey last year. This was the first in Independent India, the last one being in 1931 by the British. @INCTelangana took the struggle across the country, including the national capital and protested at Jantar Mantar seeking that the Central government agree for Caste Census,” CM Reddy said.

Central Government Formalizes Caste Enumeration

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the media regarding key Cabinet decisions.

He acknowledged that while certain states had already initiated caste surveys, conducting a census remains within the Centre’s jurisdiction.

The Union Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), he announced, has officially decided to include caste data in the upcoming census.

A Move Toward Stronger Social Foundations

Vaishnaw emphasized that the decision is a step toward reinforcing social and economic equity as India continues to develop.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Cabinet Committee of Political Affairs has decided today that Caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census. This demonstrates that the government is committed to the values and interests of the society and the country,” he stated.

The inclusion of caste data in the national census is expected to influence future policy planning and resource distribution aimed at marginalized communities.

