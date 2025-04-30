Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘What Telangana Does Today, India Does Tomorrow’: CM Reddy On Centre’s Caste Census Decision

‘What Telangana Does Today, India Does Tomorrow’: CM Reddy On Centre’s Caste Census Decision

He hailed the move as a validation of Telangana’s progressive policies, stating that the nation is now following in the state's footsteps.

‘What Telangana Does Today, India Does Tomorrow’: CM Reddy On Centre’s Caste Census Decision

'What Telangana Does Today, India Does Tomorrow': CM Reddy On Centre's Caste Census Decision


Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has welcomed the Central government’s decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming national census.

He hailed the move as a validation of Telangana’s progressive policies, stating that the nation is now following in the state’s footsteps.

Telangana’s Early Steps Spark National Change

Taking to social media platform X, CM Reddy said, “Today, finally, we proved that what Telangana Does Today, India will follow tomorrow. It is a proud moment that Rahul Gandhi has shown how his vision has become a policy even in opposition. We are proud that the actions of Telangana government for OBC empowerment have inspired the country and India has agreed to also follow the actions of our state. We congratulate the Central government for deciding to conduct Caste Census as part of the next national census. Thanks to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and the Cabinet.”

The Chief Minister praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, attributing the policy shift to Gandhi’s push for a caste census during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He emphasized Telangana’s proactive approach, noting that the state had already conducted a caste survey in 2023, breaking a nearly century-long gap.

“Based on the vision and direction of @RahulGandhi Ji who first demanded a nationwide Caste Census during his historic Bharat Jodo Yatra Telangana is the first State to conduct caste survey last year. This was the first in Independent India, the last one being in 1931 by the British. @INCTelangana took the struggle across the country, including the national capital and protested at Jantar Mantar seeking that the Central government agree for Caste Census,” CM Reddy said.

Central Government Formalizes Caste Enumeration

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the media regarding key Cabinet decisions.

He acknowledged that while certain states had already initiated caste surveys, conducting a census remains within the Centre’s jurisdiction.

The Union Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), he announced, has officially decided to include caste data in the upcoming census.

A Move Toward Stronger Social Foundations

Vaishnaw emphasized that the decision is a step toward reinforcing social and economic equity as India continues to develop.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Cabinet Committee of Political Affairs has decided today that Caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census. This demonstrates that the government is committed to the values and interests of the society and the country,” he stated.

The inclusion of caste data in the national census is expected to influence future policy planning and resource distribution aimed at marginalized communities.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Explainer: Caste Surveys In India – What Bihar, Karnataka And Telangana Data Show

 

Filed under

BJP caste census Revanth Reddy

AIMIM’s Owaisi leads 'S

What Is the ‘Switch Off Light’ Campaign Led by Owaisi Against the Waqf Amendment Act?
newsx

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Applauds Union Cabinet’s Caste Census Decision
newsx

‘What Telangana Does Today, India Does Tomorrow’: CM Reddy On Centre’s Caste Census Decision
Trump confirms Canadian P

‘Gentleman’: Trump Praises Mark Carney, Says Canadian PM Wants To Make A Deal, Will Visit...
newsx

Watch: IPL Drama Unfolds As Sam Curran Clashes With Punjab Kings Management In Heated Exchange
Pakistan PM Sharif urges

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Speaks To US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio, Calls India’s Actions...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is the ‘Switch Off Light’ Campaign Led by Owaisi Against the Waqf Amendment Act?

What Is the ‘Switch Off Light’ Campaign Led by Owaisi Against the Waqf Amendment Act?

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Applauds Union Cabinet’s Caste Census Decision

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Applauds Union Cabinet’s Caste Census Decision

‘Gentleman’: Trump Praises Mark Carney, Says Canadian PM Wants To Make A Deal, Will Visit White House Soon

‘Gentleman’: Trump Praises Mark Carney, Says Canadian PM Wants To Make A Deal, Will Visit...

Watch: IPL Drama Unfolds As Sam Curran Clashes With Punjab Kings Management In Heated Exchange

Watch: IPL Drama Unfolds As Sam Curran Clashes With Punjab Kings Management In Heated Exchange

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Speaks To US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio, Calls India’s Actions ‘Provocative’: Report

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Speaks To US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio, Calls India’s Actions...

Entertainment

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After