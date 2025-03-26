What To Do When UPI Network Is Down And Payments Repeatedly Get Failed? Everything Explained

According to Downdetector, the number of outage reports surged in the evening, impacting fund transfers, transactions, and login access.

Indian users are experiencing widespread Unified Payments Interface (UPI) disruptions, with reports of payment failures on Google Pay, Paytm, and various banking apps.

What To Do When The UPI Network Is Down?

1. Check if UPI is Down for Everyone

Visit Downdetector (downdetector.in) to see if others are reporting UPI issues.

Check NPCI’s official handles (Twitter/X, website) for updates.

2. Switch to a Different UPI App

If Google Pay isn’t working, try PhonePe, Paytm, or BHIM UPI.

Sometimes, the issue is with a specific app rather than the entire UPI system.

3. Use a Different Payment Method

Debit/Credit Card: Pay via card instead of UPI.

Net Banking: Transfer funds through your bank’s net banking portal.

Cash Transactions: If possible, use cash for payments.

4. Try a Different Bank Account

If one bank’s UPI server is down, switch to another linked bank account.

Open your UPI app, go to Payment Methods → Select a different bank account.

5. Restart Your Phone & Check Internet

A simple restart can sometimes fix app issues.

Ensure Wi-Fi or mobile data is working properly.

6. Wait & Retry Later

During peak hours, UPI servers may be overloaded.

If your transaction is stuck, wait for 30-60 minutes and try again.

7. Contact Customer Support

Google Pay: Help section in the app or call 1800-419-0157.

Paytm: Chat with support or call 0120-4456-456.

PhonePe: Go to Help Center in the app.

Bank Helpline: Call your bank’s customer support for assistance.

