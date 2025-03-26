Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • What To Do When UPI Network Is Down And Payments Repeatedly Get Failed? Everything Explained

What To Do When UPI Network Is Down And Payments Repeatedly Get Failed? Everything Explained

According to Downdetector, the number of outage reports surged in the evening, impacting fund transfers, transactions, and login access.

Indian users are experiencing widespread Unified Payments Interface (UPI) disruptions, with reports of payment failures on Google Pay, Paytm, and various banking apps.

According to Downdetector, the number of outage reports surged in the evening, impacting fund transfers, transactions, and login access.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What To Do When The UPI Network Is Down?

1. Check if UPI is Down for Everyone

Visit Downdetector (downdetector.in) to see if others are reporting UPI issues.

Check NPCI’s official handles (Twitter/X, website) for updates.

2. Switch to a Different UPI App

If Google Pay isn’t working, try PhonePe, Paytm, or BHIM UPI.

Sometimes, the issue is with a specific app rather than the entire UPI system.

3. Use a Different Payment Method

Debit/Credit Card: Pay via card instead of UPI.

Net Banking: Transfer funds through your bank’s net banking portal.

Cash Transactions: If possible, use cash for payments.

4. Try a Different Bank Account

If one bank’s UPI server is down, switch to another linked bank account.

Open your UPI app, go to Payment Methods → Select a different bank account.

5. Restart Your Phone & Check Internet

A simple restart can sometimes fix app issues.

Ensure Wi-Fi or mobile data is working properly.

6. Wait & Retry Later

During peak hours, UPI servers may be overloaded.

If your transaction is stuck, wait for 30-60 minutes and try again.

7. Contact Customer Support

Google Pay: Help section in the app or call 1800-419-0157.

Paytm: Chat with support or call 0120-4456-456.

PhonePe: Go to Help Center in the app.

Bank Helpline: Call your bank’s customer support for assistance.

ALSO READ: Paytm, GPay, PhonePe And Other UPI Apps Down Across India, Users Face Trouble In Making Payments- Deets Inside!

Filed under

Paytm Paytm Gpay down UPI down india

UPI

What Is UPI And How Does This Unique Transaction System Work?
UPI down for several user

Regret The Inconvenience, Says NPCI After Users Across India Face Trouble With UPI
UPI services are down acr

What To Do When UPI Network Is Down And Payments Repeatedly Get Failed? Everything Explained
UPI services are down acr

Paytm, GPay, PhonePe And Other UPI Apps Down Across India, Users Face Trouble In Making...
The Atlantic Editor in ch

Jeffrey Goldberg From The Atlantic Publishes Full Transcript Of Signal Chat On Yemen Airstrikes Days...
Delhi night party turns v

Caught On Cam: Delhi DJ Gets Brutally Thrashed By A Group Over Songs, Late-Night Party...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is UPI And How Does This Unique Transaction System Work?

What Is UPI And How Does This Unique Transaction System Work?

Regret The Inconvenience, Says NPCI After Users Across India Face Trouble With UPI

Regret The Inconvenience, Says NPCI After Users Across India Face Trouble With UPI

Paytm, GPay, PhonePe And Other UPI Apps Down Across India, Users Face Trouble In Making Payments- Deets Inside!

Paytm, GPay, PhonePe And Other UPI Apps Down Across India, Users Face Trouble In Making...

Jeffrey Goldberg From The Atlantic Publishes Full Transcript Of Signal Chat On Yemen Airstrikes Days After White House Dismissed Report As Hoax

Jeffrey Goldberg From The Atlantic Publishes Full Transcript Of Signal Chat On Yemen Airstrikes Days...

Caught On Cam: Delhi DJ Gets Brutally Thrashed By A Group Over Songs, Late-Night Party Turns Violent At A Posh Nightclub

Caught On Cam: Delhi DJ Gets Brutally Thrashed By A Group Over Songs, Late-Night Party...

Entertainment

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans With The Mayhem Ball Tour Announcement: Check Dates, Venue, Time And Tickets Cost

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans With The Mayhem Ball Tour Announcement: Check Dates, Venue, Time And

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial Video Gets Blocked On YouTube

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says ‘Heartbreaking And Surprising’

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says

Why Is Duke University Pissed Off Over Its Logo Getting Featured In The White Lotus Episode?

Why Is Duke University Pissed Off Over Its Logo Getting Featured In The White Lotus

Watch New Video! After Eknath Shinde, Kunal Kamra Takes A Comical Jibe At Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Watch New Video! After Eknath Shinde, Kunal Kamra Takes A Comical Jibe At Union Finance

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk