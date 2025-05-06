The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has mandated nationwide mock emergency drills on May 7, simulating scenarios such as air raids. These drills, including air raid siren tests, aim to assess public preparedness and local authorities' ability to respond effectively to emergencies.

MHA has ordered nationwide mock drills on May 7 to test crisis readiness, including air raid siren tests, to ensure preparedness.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all states and union territories to conduct mock emergency drills on May 7, including air raid siren tests, aimed at testing the nation’s readiness for crisis situations. These exercises will simulate various emergencies—including air raid scenarios—to evaluate the response mechanisms of local authorities and the public.

According to officials, the mock drills are part of a broader strategy to bolster national preparedness and ensure a coordinated response in the event of real-life threats.

Air Raid Siren Tests Conducted in Several Locations

As part of the drill preparations, air raid siren tests were conducted across various regions. These sirens, typically used to signal imminent danger such as missile attacks or bombings, were used to check the public’s awareness and readiness, and to assess local authority response systems.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The goal is not only to test siren systems, but also to educate people on how to react promptly and correctly when they hear one.

What To Do When You Hear an Air Raid Siren?

In emergencies, knowing exactly what to do can save lives. Here’s a step-by-step guide issued as part of the preparedness campaign:

1. Stop What You’re Doing Immediately

The first and most urgent step is to stop all activities at once. Air raid sirens are not casual warnings—they indicate imminent danger, such as incoming missiles or bombings. Delaying even for a moment could put your safety at risk.

2. Go to the Nearest Shelter or Safe Room

Head immediately to a bomb shelter or designated safe space in your building, if available.

If there’s no official shelter nearby, choose an interior room with no windows, thick walls, and located as low in the building as possible—a basement is ideal.

3. Shut All Windows, Doors, and Curtains

This action can help protect against flying glass or debris in the event of an explosion.

In cases involving chemical threats, it’s advised to seal windows and doors with plastic sheeting and tape, if accessible.

4. Turn Off Lights

Turning off all lights helps to avoid detection, especially during aerial threats.

Instead, use flashlights or battery-powered lanterns for visibility.

5. Stay Informed

Use a battery-powered radio, official government apps, or SMS alert services to stay updated.

Keep listening for critical updates, including the “all clear” siren that will indicate it is safe to emerge.

6. Keep an Emergency Kit

Maintain a ready-to-use emergency kit that includes:

Drinking water

Non-perishable food

Flashlight and batteries

Phone charger

First-aid supplies

Important documents

A portable radio

7. Keep Calm and Reassure Others

During such high-stress situations, it is crucial to stay calm and help others remain composed—particularly children, elderly family members, or those who may be vulnerable. Follow official instructions closely and reassure those around you.

Why These Drills Matter

These mock drills are not just procedural—they serve a vital purpose. By rehearsing emergency protocols and informing citizens, the government hopes to create a culture of readiness.

As one official noted, “Preparedness saves lives. These drills are a reminder that awareness and swift action are our best defenses.”

Also Read: What Are Civil Defence Districts In India — And Why 244 Of Them Will Hold A Wartime Drill On May 7