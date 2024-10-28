Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
What to Know About the C-295 Aircraft? India To Manufacture New New Military Aircraft

The C-295 tactical transport aircraft, a symbol of versatility and reliability in military aviation, has become an essential asset

What to Know About the C-295 Aircraft? India To Manufacture New New Military Aircraft

The C-295 tactical transport aircraft, a symbol of versatility and reliability in military aviation, has become an essential asset for armed forces around the globe. Manufactured by Airbus Defence and Space, this medium-lift aircraft is known for its exceptional performance, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez inaugurated a Tata-Airbus manufacturing facility in Vadodara, marking a significant advancement in India’s defense capabilities.

Military Applications of the C-295

The C-295 is specifically designed to cater to the varied needs of modern militaries, making it a vital asset in multiple operational scenarios. Its primary applications include:

  • Tactical Transport: Airlifting troops, equipment, and supplies to remote or hostile environments.
  • Cargo Transport: Carrying heavy payloads, including military vehicles, helicopters, and other oversized cargo.
  • Medical Evacuation: Providing critical care and transportation for injured personnel during missions.
  • Surveillance: Conducting reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering operations.
  • Humanitarian Aid: Delivering relief supplies and personnel during natural disasters or humanitarian crises.

Key Features of the C-295

The C-295 is equipped with an impressive range of features that enhance its operational effectiveness and appeal to military users:

  1. Range and Endurance: With a range of 5,000 kilometers and an endurance of 11 hours, the C-295 can operate effectively over long distances.
  2. Payload Capacity: Capable of carrying up to 9,250 kilograms, it can handle substantial loads, making it versatile for various missions.
  3. Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL): The aircraft is designed for operations from short, unpaved runways, enhancing its deployment capabilities in challenging environments.
  4. Advanced Avionics: It features state-of-the-art cockpit and navigation systems that provide pilots with enhanced situational awareness and operational efficiency.
  5. Multi-Mission Capability: The C-295 can be easily reconfigured for various roles, allowing for adaptability in diverse mission scenarios.

Global Adoption of the C-295

The C-295 has gained traction and has been adopted by more than 20 countries, underscoring its global significance. Notable operators include:

  • Spain: The Spanish Air Force utilizes 13 C-295s for both transport and surveillance missions.
  • Poland: The Polish Air Force operates 16 C-295s, focusing on tactical transport and medical evacuation.
  • Brazil: The Brazilian Air Force employs 12 C-295s for transport and border patrol duties.
  • Egypt: The Egyptian Air Force has integrated C-295s into its fleet for military transport and humanitarian operations.

Also read: Spanish PM And Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugarate Tata Aircraft Complex In Vadodara

Filed under

Airbus Defence and Space C-295 tactical transport aircraft manufacturing facility Narendra Modi Pedro Sánchez Prime Minister Spanish Prime Minister Tata-Airbus vadodara
