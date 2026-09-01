LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > What Triggered IndiGo’s Goa-Delhi Flight To Turn Back Shortly After Take-Off?

What Triggered IndiGo’s Goa-Delhi Flight To Turn Back Shortly After Take-Off?

An IndiGo Goa-Delhi flight, 6E2102, returned to Manohar International Airport shortly after take-off after one of its engines reportedly developed a technical problem.

IndiGo flight lands safely at Manohar International Airport after left engine failure. (Photo: X)
IndiGo flight lands safely at Manohar International Airport after left engine failure. (Photo: X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 13:07 IST

An IndiGo flight travelling from Goa to Delhi was forced to return to Goa shortly after take-off on Tuesday after the aircraft reportedly developed a technical problem with one of its engines. The incident prompted an emergency response at the airport, but the aircraft landed safely, and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Flight Returns to Goa

The flight, 6E2102, departed from Manohar International Airport in Goa at around 9:10 am, according to preliminary information. It was scheduled to arrive in Delhi at approximately 11:45 am. However, during the journey, an engine-related technical issue was reported. Following the problem, the flight turned around and headed back towards Goa as a precautionary measure. The aircraft subsequently landed safely at Manohar International Airport. Emergency arrangements were made at the airport to handle the situation and ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

You Might Be Interested In

No Injuries Reported

Despite the emergency situation, there were no immediate reports of injuries among passengers or crew members. The safe return and landing brought the incident to a controlled conclusion. Passengers were reportedly faced with an unexpected disruption to their journey, but the aircraft’s return to the departure airport allowed the technical issue to be assessed safely.

Cause Still Under Investigation

The exact cause of the engine problem has not yet been established. Further technical checks and an investigation are expected to determine what caused the issue and whether any additional action is required. Airline authorities and aviation officials generally examine such incidents carefully to establish the circumstances and prevent similar problems in the future.

IndiGo and Recent Flight Concerns

The incident comes amid wider attention on flight disruptions and safety-related events involving airlines. IndiGo flights have previously faced incidents involving turbulence and other operational issues, although turbulence and mechanical problems are separate types of events. For now, the safe landing of Flight 6E2102 remains the key development, while investigators work to determine the precise reason behind the engine-related problem.

Also Read: After Centre, Four States Move SC Seeking Quashing of FIRs Against NEET-UG Student Protesters

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Triggered IndiGo’s Goa-Delhi Flight To Turn Back Shortly After Take-Off?
Tags: Goa airport emergencyGoa Delhi flight emergencyIndiGo engine problemIndiGo Flight 6E2102IndiGo flight emergencyIndiGo flight returns to GoaIndiGo Goa Delhi flightIndiGo technical problemManohar International Airport

RELATED News

What Is Javelin Missile? How Does It Work and Why Will It Be Made In India?

Legistify Crosses 350+ Enterprise Clients as AI-Native Legal Ops Adoption Accelerates in India

LPG Price Hike: Commercial Cylinders Costlier From September 1; How Much Will You Pay?

Who Are Aghoris? Why Do They Live Such An Unusual Life, Where Do They Practise And How Did This Tradition Begin?

Delhi-NCR Weather: Will Rain Bring Relief From Humidity? IMD Predicts Showers Today

LATEST NEWS

India All-Time Test XI: Cheteshwar Pujara Drops Rohit Sharma And MS Dhoni, Picks Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli And Rahul Dravid

TechDogs Spotlights India’s Visionary Leaders and Digital Disruptors with Lead the Pack Awards 2026

How Rs 7.4 Crore Currency Notes Allegedly Get Replaced With Fake Notes At PNB Saharanpur; What Does The Investigation Reveal?

Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Leaked’ Bathroom Video Explained: Who Was Behind It And Why Was The Ghuspaithiya Scene Released?

Lionel Messi Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Old Message For Argentine Legend Resurfaces, ‘Hurts to See Messi In Tears’

‘Lamine Yamal’ In India? Meet 15-Year-Old Allen James From Keralam Who Has Gone Viral | WATCH VIDEO

Grand Canyon Flash Floods: 62 Evacuated, 2 Dead And Over 20 Missing After Massive Flooding

What Triggered IndiGo’s Goa-Delhi Flight To Turn Back Shortly After Take-Off?

Who is Siddhesh Lad? Rohit Sharma’s Coach’s Son Replaces Shardul Thakur as Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Captain

Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To Alleged Rape Of Teen On Moving Sleeper Bus: ‘How Can We See This Happen Again?’

What Triggered IndiGo’s Goa-Delhi Flight To Turn Back Shortly After Take-Off?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Triggered IndiGo’s Goa-Delhi Flight To Turn Back Shortly After Take-Off?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Triggered IndiGo’s Goa-Delhi Flight To Turn Back Shortly After Take-Off?
What Triggered IndiGo’s Goa-Delhi Flight To Turn Back Shortly After Take-Off?
What Triggered IndiGo’s Goa-Delhi Flight To Turn Back Shortly After Take-Off?
What Triggered IndiGo’s Goa-Delhi Flight To Turn Back Shortly After Take-Off?

QUICK LINKS