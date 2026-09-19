What Was He Doing at India’s Naval Academy? Bangladeshi National Arrest Sparks Police Probe

A Bangladeshi national working as a temporary employee at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Ezhimala, near Payyannur, has been arrested by Kerala Police. The arrest has raised the number of Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Kannur in the past four days to six.

According to On Manorama, the accused has been identified as 32-year-old Viplav Soren. Police said he had been working at the naval academy for around a year. Payyannur Police Sub-Inspector Shuhaib arrested Soren from the academy on the instructions of Payyannur Circle Inspector Mahesh K Nair.

Police Yet To Verify His Identity

Kannur Police official Umesh Goyal said authorities were yet to establish whether Soren was using his real name.

“We are yet to investigate whether Viplav Soren is his real name. We will take him into custody and investigate,” Goyal said.

Police have not revealed what work Soren was doing at the Indian Naval Academy. They have also not disclosed how he secured the temporary job. Authorities have not commented on whether his presence at the military training establishment posed any security concern. Further questioning is expected to establish his identity, background and how he entered India.

Five Bangladeshi Women Arrested Earlier

Soren’s arrest comes days after Kannur Police detained five Bangladeshi women for allegedly staying in India without valid documents. Four women were arrested on Thursday after police found them allegedly staying illegally in Kannur and working at a spa in the city. Another Bangladeshi woman was arrested on Tuesday.

The four women arrested together were identified as Nazma Akter, 40, Taslima Khatun, 25, Moyna Khatun, 29, and Nasri Bheebi, 28.

Fake Indian Documents Recovered

The police said they got intelligence regarding the presence of illegal migrants at a rented apartment in Odenparambu. With the help of a search warrant from the court, the police raided the house. While searching the place, the authorities claimed that they found fake identity cards of Bangladeshis and fake Indian identity documents.

As per the officials, the women were working in a spa in Kannur for months. While interrogating them, the women told the police that they had gotten the fake documents in Assam prior to coming to Kerala for their work. A case was filed against them under the Immigration and Foreigners Act.