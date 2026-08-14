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Home > India News > What Was Operation Safed Sagar? When Was It Launched, Which Aircraft Took Part And What Was Its Objective?

What Was Operation Safed Sagar? When Was It Launched, Which Aircraft Took Part And What Was Its Objective?

Operation Safed Sagar was the IAF’s air campaign during the 1999 Kargil War. Know when it began, its objectives, aircraft used and key missions.

Operation Safed Sagar: IAF’s air campaign in Kargil War (Image: AI-generated)
Operation Safed Sagar: IAF’s air campaign in Kargil War (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 11:09 IST

When Pakistani forces occupied strategic heights on the Indian side of the Line of Control in 1999, the Indian Army had to fight its way up some of the most difficult terrain in the Kargil sector. The positions, many of them located 16,000 to 18,000 feet above sea level, gave the intruders a major tactical advantage over important routes, including the Srinagar-Leh National Highway. To help the Army push them back, the Indian Air Force launched Operation Safed Sagar in May 1999 alongside the Army’s Operation Vijay.

The IAF’s objective was clear: weaken Pakistani positions and cut their supply lines while giving Indian troops the intelligence and air support they needed to reclaim the occupied heights. But this was unlike a conventional air campaign. Indian aircraft had to operate in thin mountain air, identify targets hidden among rocks and camouflage, and carry out strikes without crossing the LoC. Operation Safed Sagar therefore became a test of precision, planning and air-ground coordination.

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Operation Safed Sagar began in May 1999 with a difficult mission

The campaign covered the Mushko Valley, Drass, Kaksar, Batalik and Turtok areas. It was also the first time the IAF carried out live combat missions at such extreme altitudes.

Prior to dropping the bombs, aircrafts were employed to survey the battlefield. The role of reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering missions was to monitor enemy locations, movements, logistics, and supply lines. This data was useful in determining the targets for fighter planes and enabling the ground troops to know the location of the Pakistani forces.

Operation Safed Sagar brought Mirage-2000s into precision strikes

The most significant aircraft employed included Mirage-2000 fighter planes, which conducted precise missions through the use of Laser-Guided Bombs and Laser Designator Pods. These air raids were directed against the positions and logistics of the enemy in order to bring down their strongholds that were tough to tackle on the ground.

The scale of Operation Safed Sagar was substantial. The IAF flew around 5,000 strike missions, 350 reconnaissance and ELINT missions and nearly 800 escort flights. Helicopters carried out more than 2,000 sorties, mainly for casualty evacuation, air transport and logistics. Fighter escorts and air-defence missions were also used to protect aircraft operating in the conflict zone.

Operation Safed Sagar faced missiles, mountains and aircraft limits

The battlefield itself created major problems. At extreme altitude, thin air reduced aircraft payload and manoeuvrability. Mountain terrain, camouflage and limited visibility made it harder to identify targets accurately. There was also the constant threat of shoulder-fired missiles.

That threat became deadly on May 28, when a Mi-17 helicopter was hit by a Stinger missile. A similar danger was faced by Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja during a photo reconnaissance mission on May 27. When Flight Lieutenant Nachiketa ejected from his MiG-27L after an engine flame-out, Ahuja remained over enemy positions to assist the rescue despite knowing that surface-to-air missiles were present.

His MiG-21MF, C-1539, was hit by a Pakistani FIM-92 Stinger. Ahuja radioed: “Hercules, something has hit my plane, possibility of missile hit cannot be ruled out, I am ejecting over…(location).” The IAF lost contact with him soon afterwards. He ejected and landed by parachute but was captured and later killed. His body, returned to India, showed a fractured knee and two fatal gunshot wounds to his head and chest.

Operation Safed Sagar helped turn air power into battlefield advantage

It did not exist independent of the Army’s land operation. The air attacks served to weaken the enemy and hinder their supply lines, and reconnaissance provided necessary information for the advancing forces. The helicopters kept the whole operation alive by evacuation of casualties and logistical support.

The use of Mirage-2000s with precision weapons also showed how technology could overcome some of the problems of high-altitude warfare. The IAF adapted its tactics and weapon employment to the terrain instead of relying on conventional bombing methods.

Most importantly, Operation Safed Sagar was conducted with a strict political and military limitation: Indian aircraft were not to cross the LoC. The campaign therefore demonstrated how the IAF could deliver precision air power in support of Operation Vijay, help recapture occupied heights and still maintain a deliberate limit on escalation during the Kargil War.

Also Read: Independence Day 2026: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory; Routes to Avoid, Bus and Public Transport Detail    

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What Was Operation Safed Sagar? When Was It Launched, Which Aircraft Took Part And What Was Its Objective?
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