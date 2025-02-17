Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • What Was The Epicenter Of Bihar Earthquake? Tremors With 4.0 Magnitude Felt In These Regions

What Was The Epicenter Of Bihar Earthquake? Tremors With 4.0 Magnitude Felt In These Regions

Siwan, Bihar, experienced a 4.0-magnitude earthquake following the Delhi tremors. The epicenter was recorded in Siwan, with a depth of 10 kilometers, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
What Was The Epicenter Of Bihar Earthquake? Tremors With 4.0 Magnitude Felt In These Regions

Bihar Earthquake


After strong earthquake tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Siwan, Bihar, on Monday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake hit Delhi at 5:36 AM. The epicenter was located in New Delhi, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The depth of the tremor was 5 kilometers. The quake caused strong tremors, leading to panic among residents.

Earthquake in Bihar’s Siwan

Siwan, Bihar, experienced a 4.0-magnitude earthquake following the Delhi tremors. The epicenter was recorded in Siwan, with a depth of 10 kilometers, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology.

The back-to-back quakes have raised concerns over seismic activity in the region.

With Delhi lying in Seismic Zone IV, experts urge residents to stay alert and follow safety precautions in case of aftershocks.

ALSO READ: How Strong Was Delhi NCR Earthquake? Here’s Why The National Capital Gets Frequent Tremors

Filed under

Bihar bihar earthquake earthquake

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch- Blake Lively Left Stunned As Ryan Reynolds Unexpectedly Cracks A Joke On Justin Baldoni Scandal During SNL 50

Watch- Blake Lively Left Stunned As Ryan Reynolds Unexpectedly Cracks A Joke On Justin Baldoni...

9 Dead In A Deadly Storm Leading Flood In Kentucky, Rescue Operations Underway

9 Dead In A Deadly Storm Leading Flood In Kentucky, Rescue Operations Underway

23 Year Old Man Kills 11 Year Old ‘Because He Was Angry’ In France

23 Year Old Man Kills 11 Year Old ‘Because He Was Angry’ In France

An Earthquake With A Magnitude Of 4.0 On The Richter Scale Hit Siwan, Bihar At 08:02 IST Today

An Earthquake With A Magnitude Of 4.0 On The Richter Scale Hit Siwan, Bihar At...

Delhi-NCR Earthquake: How To Stay Safe During Earthquake When You Are Trapped Indoors?

Delhi-NCR Earthquake: How To Stay Safe During Earthquake When You Are Trapped Indoors?

Entertainment

Watch- Blake Lively Left Stunned As Ryan Reynolds Unexpectedly Cracks A Joke On Justin Baldoni Scandal During SNL 50

Watch- Blake Lively Left Stunned As Ryan Reynolds Unexpectedly Cracks A Joke On Justin Baldoni

BAFTA Awards 2025: Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light Loses To Emilia Perez Yet Again

BAFTA Awards 2025: Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light Loses To Emilia Perez Yet

Not Hollywood Or Bollywood But This Chinese Film Has Broken Box Office Records Worldwide; Find Out Which

Not Hollywood Or Bollywood But This Chinese Film Has Broken Box Office Records Worldwide; Find

Bafta Awards 2025: What Is The Controversy Linked To Emelia Pérez? Actress Wins Two Awards

Bafta Awards 2025: What Is The Controversy Linked To Emelia Pérez? Actress Wins Two Awards

Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World Becomes A Box Office Hit Despite Poor Reviews; Here’s How

Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World Becomes A Box Office Hit Despite Poor Reviews; Here’s

Lifestyle

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox