Siwan, Bihar, experienced a 4.0-magnitude earthquake following the Delhi tremors. The epicenter was recorded in Siwan, with a depth of 10 kilometers, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology.

After strong earthquake tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Siwan, Bihar, on Monday.

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake hit Delhi at 5:36 AM. The epicenter was located in New Delhi, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Siwan, Bihar at 08:02 IST today (Source – National Center for Seismology) pic.twitter.com/mNcVErOpq6 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

The depth of the tremor was 5 kilometers. The quake caused strong tremors, leading to panic among residents.

Earthquake in Bihar’s Siwan

The back-to-back quakes have raised concerns over seismic activity in the region.

With Delhi lying in Seismic Zone IV, experts urge residents to stay alert and follow safety precautions in case of aftershocks.