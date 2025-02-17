Home
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • What Was The Epicenter Of Delhi’s Earthquake? 4.0 Magnitude Shakes National Capital

What Was The Epicenter Of Delhi’s Earthquake? 4.0 Magnitude Shakes National Capital

The Delhi Police assured residents of their readiness to assist and encouraged people to contact emergency helpline 112 if needed. Their post on X read, "We hope you all are safe, Delhi! For any emergency help, dial 112."

What Was The Epicenter Of Delhi’s Earthquake? 4.0 Magnitude Shakes National Capital

Delhi Earthquake


Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced strong tremors early Monday morning after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the national capital. The epicenter was located in South Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan, as per reports.

Earthquake Details: Magnitude, Depth, and Timing

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake occurred at 5:36 AM at a depth of 5 km.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, were intense enough to be felt across various residential areas, prompting many people to evacuate their homes in panic. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

What Was The Epicenter Of Delhi’s Earthquake?

Officials revealed that the epicenter was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan. This region, which has a nearby lake, has experienced minor earthquakes every two to three years. In 2015, a 3.3 magnitude tremor was recorded in the same area.

Following the tremors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised residents to remain calm and take necessary safety precautions.

“Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm, follow safety measures, and stay alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation,” he posted on X.

Political Leaders React to the Earthquake

Several political leaders acknowledged the tremors and expressed concern for public safety.

BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga posted, “Earthquake?”

Congress leader Alka Lamba shared a similar reaction.

Delhi’s caretaker CM Atishi stated, “A strong earthquake just hit Delhi. I pray that everyone is safe.”

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal reshared Atishi’s post, echoing prayers for public safety.

Delhi Police Issues Safety Advisory

Numerous social media users reported experiencing strong tremors despite the earthquake’s 4.0 magnitude. Many shared their experiences, saying the quake was powerful enough to wake them up.

Delhi and its surrounding areas fall under Seismic Zone IV, which makes them prone to moderate to strong earthquakes. While Monday’s tremor did not cause damage, experts emphasize the importance of earthquake preparedness in the region.

ALSO READ: How Strong Was Delhi NCR Earthquake? Here’s Why The National Capital Gets Frequent Tremors

Filed under

Delhi Delhi Earthquake earthquake

