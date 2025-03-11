Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
  • What Was The Ramayana Conference? Photos From PM Modi’s Visit To Mauritius In 1998 Resurface

What Was The Ramayana Conference? Photos From PM Modi’s Visit To Mauritius In 1998 Resurface

In 1998, PM Modi traveled to Mauritius to attend the International Ramayana Conference in Moka. At the time, he was credited with steering the BJP to a significant victory in Gujarat.

What Was The Ramayana Conference? Photos From PM Modi’s Visit To Mauritius In 1998 Resurface

In 1998, PM Modi traveled to Mauritius to attend the International Ramayana Conference in Moka when he was credited with BJP's victory.


As the streets of Port Louis, Mauritius, are adorned with posters and flags, excitement has reached its peak as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Mauritius. This marks a significant moment as the island nation prepares to host him for its 57th National Day celebrations. However, this is not his first visit to Mauritius. Pictures have surfaced from his October 1998 trip when he visited the country as the BJP National General Secretary.

PM Modi’s 1998 Visit to “Mini India”

In 1998, PM Modi traveled to Mauritius to attend the International Ramayana Conference in Moka. At the time, he was credited with steering the BJP to a significant victory in Gujarat. His visit to Mauritius, often referred to as “Mini India” due to its deep-rooted connections with the Indian subcontinent, was a reflection of the historical and cultural bonds shared between the two nations.

The Modi Archive X handle highlighted this connection, stating, “As PM Modi revisits Mauritius, it feels like a homecoming to Mini India.” During the conference, he spoke about the universal values of Lord Ram and how the Ramayana serves as a bridge uniting India and Mauritius in an “eternal civilisational embrace.”

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

During his visit in 1998, PM Modi engaged with key leaders of Mauritius, including then-President Cassam Uteem, Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, and Leader of the Opposition Sir Anerood Jugnauth. His interactions were not limited to political figures, as he also connected with the local population to understand their traditions and heritage.

According to the Modi Archive post, “PM Modi’s 1998 visit was not limited to official meetings. He took the time to understand the land, its history, and its people and also visited the sacred Ganga Talao, where he witnessed how Hindu traditions continue to thrive outside India.”

Paying Tribute to Mauritius’ Heritage

During his previous trip, PM Modi paid homage to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, regarded as the Father of the Nation, at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden. He also explored the island’s natural wonders, including the Seven Coloured Earths in Chamarel and the Chamarel Waterfall.

Seventeen years later, when he revisited Mauritius in 2015 as India’s Prime Minister, he once again stood at Ganga Talao to pay his respects to Maa Ganga. On Mauritius’ national day in 2015, he addressed the people, emphasizing the strong connection between the two countries. He said, “Brothers and sisters, to know whether a mango crop is good, one does not need to check every single fruit. Just tasting one or two is enough to understand the quality of the entire harvest. Similarly, if the world looks at Mauritius, they can see a glimpse of what India is like. What will the people of India be like? If the sample is so extraordinary, imagine the greatness of the entire nation!”

PM Modi’s 2024 Visit: Strengthening Partnerships

Now, PM Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Mauritius as the chief guest of the country’s 57th National Day celebrations. The visit will include significant participation from Indian armed forces, with a warship from the Indian Navy and the Akash Ganga skydiving team of the Indian Air Force being part of the festivities.

Once again, he will pay homage to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam at the Botanical Garden. Additionally, he will meet with Mauritius’ newly elected President, Dharambeer Gokhool, and hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Ramgoolam. Further meetings with other political leaders are also expected during his stay.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations Through Key Agreements

One of the major highlights of this visit will be the signing of multiple agreements between India and Mauritius to strengthen their bilateral ties. PM Modi will inaugurate over 20 India-funded projects, which will focus on capacity building, infrastructure, and community development. Additionally, he is expected to announce new major infrastructure projects aimed at promoting democratic values in the Southeast African island nation.

As PM Modi revisits Mauritius, his trip symbolizes not only a continuation of the strong ties between India and Mauritius but also an opportunity to enhance future collaborations. The visit is expected to deepen diplomatic, economic, and cultural bonds, reaffirming the long-standing relationship between the two nations. With shared history and a vision for development, the connection between India and Mauritius remains as strong as ever.

