Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
What We Know So Far As Pakistan Tries To Target Various North Indian Cities

Explosions, sirens, and blackouts jolted Jammu and several parts of northern India on Thursday, triggering panic among residents. The alarm came amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, a day after India launched major retaliatory strikes on terror camps across the Line of Control and deep inside Pakistani territory.

What We Know So Far As Pakistan Tries To Target Various North Indian Cities

Explosions, sirens, and blackouts hit Jammu as India-Pakistan tensions escalate after cross-border strikes and airspace closures.


Panic gripped residents of Jammu on Thursday after multiple loud explosions rang out across the city. Sirens blared through the city and several neighbouring districts, accompanied by sudden power outages. The alert extended to areas including Akhnoor, Samba, Baramulla and Kupwara, as India remained on high vigil following its retaliatory military operations across the Line of Control (LoC) and deep into Pakistan.

The fresh wave of explosions came a day after India destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to the Pakistani military, Indian forces had carried out a series of drone strikes in key Pakistani cities including Lahore and Karachi.

What Has Happened So Far

  • Airspace Closures Across North India: In response to heightened tensions, at least 27 airports across northern India have been shut for commercial operations until May 10. Additionally, India has closed 25 international flight routes that allow aircraft to transit through Indian airspace and overfly Pakistan.
  • Cross-Border Attacks Intensify: Indian border towns including RS Pura, Arnia, Samba, Hiranagar, and Pathankot have come under attack. The Pakistani offensive reportedly includes the use of drones, missiles, and heavy artillery fire.
  • Indian Interceptors in Action: In response, Indian interceptor missiles were deployed, with several launches captured in visuals shared by local residents. Heavy shelling was reported in multiple sectors along the LoC.
  • India Retaliates Along the LoC: Indian forces have actively responded to Pakistani aggression along the LoC. Reports indicate strong retaliatory action from Indian positions.

Pakistani Drones Intercepted in Rajasthan

In a related incident, Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence systems in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, according to ANI. The news agency also released visuals showing the interception in progress.

Missile Interception in Jammu & Kashmir

According to reports, Indian Air Forces successfully intercepted missiles launched by Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The interception highlights the alert preparedness of Indian forces in the wake of escalated hostilities.

Also Read: ‘Giving Terrorists State Funerals A Practice in Pakistan’: MEA Slams Targeted Attacks on Civilians, Sikh Sites In Press Briefing On Operation Sindoor

newsx

Breaking: Indian Army Denies Suicide Attack Alert; All Educational Institutions in Punjab to Remain Closed...
newsx

Indian Drone Destroys Pakistan’s Air Defence, Reaches Lahore In Operation Sindoor
newsx

India Shoots Down Two Pakistani JF-17 jets Amid Escalating Tensions in Operation Sindoor
The Bureau of Civil Aviat

Breaking: Nationwide Airport Security Tightened, Military Bases Targeted in Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur
An F-16 jet from Pakistan

Pakistan F-16 Shot Down – Why Pakistan Can’t Use F-16s Against India During War
As military tensions cont

US Marco Rubio Urges India For Immediate De-Escalation Amid Fresh Attacks By Pakistan
