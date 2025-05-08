What We Know So Far As Pakistan Tries To Target Various North Indian Cities

Explosions, sirens, and blackouts jolted Jammu and several parts of northern India on Thursday, triggering panic among residents. The alarm came amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, a day after India launched major retaliatory strikes on terror camps across the Line of Control and deep inside Pakistani territory.

The fresh wave of explosions came a day after India destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to the Pakistani military, Indian forces had carried out a series of drone strikes in key Pakistani cities including Lahore and Karachi.

What Has Happened So Far

Airspace Closures Across North India : In response to heightened tensions, at least 27 airports across northern India have been shut for commercial operations until May 10. Additionally, India has closed 25 international flight routes that allow aircraft to transit through Indian airspace and overfly Pakistan.

: In response to heightened tensions, at least 27 airports across northern India have been shut for commercial operations until May 10. Additionally, India has closed 25 international flight routes that allow aircraft to transit through Indian airspace and overfly Pakistan. Cross-Border Attacks Intensify : Indian border towns including RS Pura, Arnia, Samba, Hiranagar, and Pathankot have come under attack. The Pakistani offensive reportedly includes the use of drones, missiles, and heavy artillery fire.

: Indian border towns including RS Pura, Arnia, Samba, Hiranagar, and Pathankot have come under attack. The Pakistani offensive reportedly includes the use of drones, missiles, and heavy artillery fire. Indian Interceptors in Action : In response, Indian interceptor missiles were deployed, with several launches captured in visuals shared by local residents. Heavy shelling was reported in multiple sectors along the LoC.

: In response, Indian interceptor missiles were deployed, with several launches captured in visuals shared by local residents. Heavy shelling was reported in multiple sectors along the LoC. India Retaliates Along the LoC: Indian forces have actively responded to Pakistani aggression along the LoC. Reports indicate strong retaliatory action from Indian positions.

Pakistani Drones Intercepted in Rajasthan

In a related incident, Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence systems in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, according to ANI. The news agency also released visuals showing the interception in progress.

Missile Interception in Jammu & Kashmir

According to reports, Indian Air Forces successfully intercepted missiles launched by Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The interception highlights the alert preparedness of Indian forces in the wake of escalated hostilities.

