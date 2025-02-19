Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  HOME»
  India»
  • What Will Be The Salary Of New Delhi CM Rekha Gupta? Here’s What Will Be Her Monthly In-Hand Takeaway

What Will Be The Salary Of New Delhi CM Rekha Gupta? Here’s What Will Be Her Monthly In-Hand Takeaway

Following the BJP’s landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on February 8, speculation suggested that a woman legislator would be chosen as Chief Minister. Rekha Gupta emerged as a top contender among several names.

What Will Be The Salary Of New Delhi CM Rekha Gupta? Here’s What Will Be Her Monthly In-Hand Takeaway

Rekha Gupta has been announced as the New Delhi CM


Delhi finally got its new Chief Minister on Wednesday night as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Rekha Gupta to the top post. She will be Delhi’s fourth woman Chief Minister and is set to take the oath on Thursday at the historic Ramlila Ground.

Rekha Gupta’s Victory in Shalimar Bagh Constituency

Rekha Gupta secured a win from the Shalimar Bagh Assembly seat, defeating AAP’s Bandana Kumari and Congress’s Parveen Kumar Jain by a margin of 29,595 votes.

Although a first-time MLA, Rekha Gupta has an extensive political background. Her career began with student politics at Delhi University, and she later served three terms as a municipal councillor. She has also held the position of Mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), making her well-versed in governance.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

What Will Be The Salary Of New Delhi CM Rekha Gupta?

According to multiple reports, the Chief Minister of Delhi receives a salary of ₹46.80 lakh annually, which breaks down as follows:

₹3.90 lakh per month
₹90,000 per week
₹18,000 per day.

However, this is subject to change.

Delhi’s newly appointed Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, has declared total financial assets worth ₹5.31 crore, while her liabilities stand at ₹1.20 crore. Over the last three years, her annual income has shown fluctuations:

₹6.92 lakh in 2023-24
₹4.87 lakh in 2022-23
₹6.51 lakh in 2021-22
Her husband, Manish Gupta, a businessman, reported a significantly higher income of ₹97.33 lakh for the financial year 2023-24.

BJP’s Strategic Move in CM Selection

Just hours before the official announcement, sources hinted that the BJP might pick a leader from the Baniya community, which holds a significant voter base in Delhi. Among the shortlisted names were Vijender Gupta, Rekha Gupta, and Jitender Mahajan.

BJP’s Focus on Women-Centric Policies

The BJP’s return to power in Delhi after 27 years was largely attributed to its focus on women voters. The party’s manifesto included key promises such as:

₹2,500 monthly financial aid for women
₹21,000 assistance for pregnant women
Pension schemes for senior citizens
These initiatives aimed to counter AAP’s election promise of providing ₹2,100 per month to women.

With this appointment, Rekha Gupta becomes the only woman Chief Minister among the BJP’s current leadership across states, marking a significant milestone in the party’s leadership dynamics.

Her appointment signals the BJP’s commitment to women empowerment, aligning with its broader political strategy for Delhi.

ALSO READ: Rekha Gupta Net Worth: How Rich Is Delhi’s New CM? Political Journey & Family Explored

