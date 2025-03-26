‘What Will BJP Do By Taking Over Masjids?’ Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Over Waqf Bill

Supporting the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Adityanath stated that the proposed reforms are crucial for national development and for the benefit of the Muslim community.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strongly criticized the opposition for allegedly spreading misinformation about the BJP’s stance on Masjids and Waqf properties. Addressing concerns surrounding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Adityanath refuted claims that the BJP intends to take over religious properties and accused opposition parties of misleading the public.

Yogi Questions Opposition’s Intentions

Speaking on the matter, the UP CM questioned the opposition’s motives, asking how much land they plan to take over in the name of Waqf and what welfare initiatives they have undertaken using Waqf properties. He alleged that Waqf properties have often been misused for personal gain, leading to legal disputes due to fraudulent sales to multiple buyers.

“What will BJP do by taking over Masjids? I think they (the Opposition) are trying to mislead people. In the name of Waqf, how much land will you take over? Secondly, have they done any welfare activities in the name of Waqf? You can’t even name one. They have misused these properties for personal gain and sold them at any cost. Many properties have been sold to multiple people, causing disputes today,” Adityanath said.

BJP’s Stance on Waqf Properties

Chief Minister emphasized that the BJP’s goal is to free Waqf properties from encroachment and misuse while ensuring their proper utilization for the welfare of the Muslim community. The party has been advocating for greater transparency and accountability in managing Waqf properties, which are designated for community welfare.

Supporting the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Adityanath stated that the proposed reforms are crucial for national development and for the benefit of the Muslim community. “The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has recommended that the Waqf Amendment be implemented promptly. I believe it will be beneficial for both the country and the Muslim community,” he asserted.

Adityanath also cautioned that the amendment’s implementation might pose challenges for individuals who have settled on Waqf properties or invested in them, potentially leading to financial losses. “It will cause problems in the future for those who have settled on these lands and those who have invested money. Their investments could be at risk,” he warned.

Additionally, he questioned the Waqf Board’s authority to acquire land, alleging that they have misused their power to pressure governments. “They have taken over properties and public lands without justification. They blackmailed governments, claiming any land as their own. Which country allows this? Who granted them this power?” he asked.

Owaisi Opposes the Bill

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, calling it “unconstitutional” and accusing the government of attempting to seize Muslim properties, including Masjids.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to introduce reforms such as digitization of records, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal measures to reclaim illegally occupied Waqf properties. The proposed amendments aim to ensure that these properties are used for their intended purposes, ultimately benefiting the Muslim community and the nation as a whole.

(With ANI Inputs)

