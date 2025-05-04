Home
‘What You Desire Will Certainly Happen’: Rajnath Singh Vows Strong Response To Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam that left 26 dead, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday assured a decisive response, calling it his duty to answer such attacks with strength. Speaking at the Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav in Delhi, Singh invoked India's spiritual and military legacy while backing Prime Minister Modi’s leadership on national security.

'What You Desire Will Certainly Happen': Rajnath Singh Vows Strong Response To Pahalgam Attack

Rajnath Singh vows strong retaliation to Pahalgam attack, says it's his duty to respond to those who dare to target India.


Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asserted that it is his “responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack” India, in a strong message following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists.

Singh made these remarks while addressing the Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav in Delhi. Emphasizing India’s civilizational strength, the Defence Minister praised the role of both soldiers and saints in safeguarding the nation.

“Soldiers protect borders, saints protect soul,” Rajnath Singh

“As a nation, our brave soldiers have always protected the physical form of India, while on the other hand, our sages and wise men have protected the spiritual form of India,” Singh said.

“While on one hand, our soldiers fight on the Rannbhoomi (battlefield), on the other hand, our saints fight on the Jeevanbhoomi,” he continued. “As a defence minister, it is my responsibility to ensure the security of the country’s borders along with my soldiers. It is my responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack our country.”

He also stressed that India’s strength lies not just in its armed forces but also in its rich cultural and spiritual heritage. “India’s power [is] not only in its armed forces but also in its culture and spirituality,” he added.

Rajnath Singh Praises PM Modi’s leadership

Invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach to governance and national security, Singh told the gathering, “You know our PM very well, you are familiar with his working style, determination. I want to assure you that under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, what you desire will certainly happen.”

The backdrop of Singh’s remarks is the deadliest civilian attack in the Kashmir Valley in years. On April 22, terrorists opened fire at the popular Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, a scenic town in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people. The attack targeted tourists, shaking the nation and prompting strong reactions from the top levels of government.

PM Modi: “National resolve to deliver a crushing blow to terrorism”

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level security meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the chiefs of the three armed forces to discuss India’s response.

At the meeting, PM Modi emphasized that the Indian armed forces have “full operational freedom to determine the mode, targets, and timing” of their response. Reaffirming his government’s position, Modi declared, “It is our national resolve to deliver a crushing blow to terrorism.”

