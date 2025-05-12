Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Whatever Loss They Suffered, It Was Their Own Responsibility’: Air Marshal Bharti Details India’s Response To Pakistani Aggression

‘Whatever Loss They Suffered, It Was Their Own Responsibility’: Air Marshal Bharti Details India’s Response To Pakistani Aggression

Air Marshal AK Bharti noted that the Pakistani military chose to intervene, and thus any loss from their side was their sole responsibility.

‘Whatever Loss They Suffered, It Was Their Own Responsibility’: Air Marshal Bharti Details India’s Response To Pakistani Aggression

Air Marshal AK Bharti noted that the Pakistani military chose to intervene, and thus any loss from their side was their sole responsibility.


Director General Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti on Monday detailed the success of the Indian Armed Forces’ Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

The operation, a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, was executed with precision to minimise damage to civilian and military infrastructure despite intervention by the Pakistani military.

Addressing a press briefing, Air Marshal Bharti emphasised that the Indian Armed Forces’ fight was solely against terrorists and their support networks, not the Pakistani military. The Armed Forces also displayed a video that showed the destruction to Pakistani ordnance in the strikes.

He noted that the Pakistani military chose to intervene, and thus any loss from their side was their sole responsibility.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We had a detailed brief on the successful joint operations to destroy the terror operation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan itself… We reiterated that our fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure, and not with the Pakistani military. However, it is a pity that the Pakistani military chose to intervene and back the terrorists, which compelled us to respond, and whatever loss they suffered, it was their own responsibility,” he stated.

The Air Marshal highlighted the effectiveness of India’s layered and intricate air defence (AD) system, which played a pivotal role in thwarting multiple waves of Pakistani drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The robust AD environment, comprising assets from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, included multilayered sensors and weapon systems, indigenously developed soft and hard-kill counter-UAV systems, and highly trained personnel. The Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was instrumental in coordinating this defence network.

“This brings me to the point of how the Indian Forces brought minimum damage to both civilian and military infrastructures in spite of Pakistan’s unrelenting forces… The majority populace has a lot to say about the layered and intricate air defence system put in place by the Indian Armed Forces, which includes assets of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force… This robust AD system comprises a large variety of multilayer AD sensors and weapon systems… Numerous waves of drones and UAVS deployed by Pakistan were also thwarted by the indigenously developed soft and hard kill counter-UAV systems and the well-trained Indian personnel,” Air Marshal Bharti noted.

He also revealed that a Chinese-origin PL-15 missile, which missed its target, was intercepted, with its debris recovered by Indian forces. Additionally, a long-range rocket, loitering munitions, and other unmanned aerial systems (UAS) deployed by Pakistan were successfully brought down.

Air Marshal Bharti attributed the success of India’s air defence capabilities to a decade of unwavering budgetary support from the Government of India, which enabled the development and deployment of advanced systems.

“All these were brought together as an effective AD environment by the IACCS of the IAF. The performance demonstrated by the older battle system also took them (drones) head-on… Another highlight was the stellar indigenous AD, like the Akash System… This AD environment was possible over the last decade because of the unwavering budget allocated by the Government of India,” he stated.

“Numerous waves of drones and unmanned combat aerial vehicles employed by Pakistan were also thwarted by the indigenously developed soft and hard kill counter-UAS systems and the well-trained Indian Air Defence personnel,” he added.

Director General Military Operations Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai and Director General Naval Operations Vice Admiral A N Pramod were also present at the briefings.

Filed under

Air Marshal AK Bharti India Pakistan tensions Operation Sindoor

Indian Air Force carried

IAF Reveals It Hit Pakistan’s Malir Cantt In Karachi During Operation Sindoor
newsx

Virat Kohli Retires, DGMO Rajiv Ghai Strikes: ‘Ashes to Ashes’ Message Aimed at Pakistan
Air Marshal AK Bharti not

‘Whatever Loss They Suffered, It Was Their Own Responsibility’: Air Marshal Bharti Details India’s Response...
The Indian Air Force, in

Did India Hit At Pakistan’s Nuclear Facility In Kirana Hills? Indian Air Force Refutes Attack
Department of Telecommuni

India Moves Ahead In Quantum Secure Tech With New C-DOT, Synergy Quantum Partnership
newsx

‘Pity Pak Military Chose To Intervene For Terrorists’: Air Marshal AK Bharti On India’s Response
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IAF Reveals It Hit Pakistan’s Malir Cantt In Karachi During Operation Sindoor

IAF Reveals It Hit Pakistan’s Malir Cantt In Karachi During Operation Sindoor

Virat Kohli Retires, DGMO Rajiv Ghai Strikes: ‘Ashes to Ashes’ Message Aimed at Pakistan

Virat Kohli Retires, DGMO Rajiv Ghai Strikes: ‘Ashes to Ashes’ Message Aimed at Pakistan

Did India Hit At Pakistan’s Nuclear Facility In Kirana Hills? Indian Air Force Refutes Attack

Did India Hit At Pakistan’s Nuclear Facility In Kirana Hills? Indian Air Force Refutes Attack

India Moves Ahead In Quantum Secure Tech With New C-DOT, Synergy Quantum Partnership

India Moves Ahead In Quantum Secure Tech With New C-DOT, Synergy Quantum Partnership

‘Pity Pak Military Chose To Intervene For Terrorists’: Air Marshal AK Bharti On India’s Response

‘Pity Pak Military Chose To Intervene For Terrorists’: Air Marshal AK Bharti On India’s Response

Entertainment

Lights, Camera, Horror! Akshay Kumar And Tabu Reunite For Priyadarshan’s Bhoot Bangla

Lights, Camera, Horror! Akshay Kumar And Tabu Reunite For Priyadarshan’s Bhoot Bangla

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye: It’s Tested Me

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye:

Why Doesn’t Bollywood Speak Up Against The Government? Javed Akhtar Reveals The Brutal Truth

Why Doesn’t Bollywood Speak Up Against The Government? Javed Akhtar Reveals The Brutal Truth

Who Was Rakesh Poojary? Comedy Khiladigalu 3 Winner Dies Of Heart Attack At 33

Who Was Rakesh Poojary? Comedy Khiladigalu 3 Winner Dies Of Heart Attack At 33

This Guy Does It Again: Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Heat For Apologising To ‘Pakistani Brothers And Sisters’, Deletes Post Later

This Guy Does It Again: Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Heat For Apologising To ‘Pakistani Brothers And

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom