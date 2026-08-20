What’s Behind India’s Tit-For-Tat Move To Remove Barriers Outside Pakistan High Commission?

India has dismantled the external security perimeter outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, removing traffic bollards and barricades that had surrounded the diplomatic compound. The move came three days after Pakistan reportedly removed protective security barricades outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, making the action a clear tit-for-tat response amid continuing tensions between the two neighbours.

Visuals from the site showed broken railings, gates, metal frames, roofing sheets, bricks and concrete scattered outside the Pakistan compound. Parts of the outer fencing and roofing were also pulled down. The visa section remained visible among the debris, with signs reading “Window 1”, “Pakistani Passport Only” and “Window-5 / Collection of Visa Applications”.

Pakistan faces reciprocal action as diplomatic tensions deepen

The latest move comes amid a prolonged diplomatic stand-off following the Pahalgam terror attack last year, in which 26 people were killed. India has blamed Pakistan-backed terrorists for the attack and responded with Operation Sindoor, striking terror infrastructure. Military exchanges continued until May 10, when Pakistan sought a ceasefire.

The latest India-Pakistan friction also comes after US Ambassador Sergio Gor visited Srinagar on Wednesday and described Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India”. Gor’s visit was the first by a US envoy to the region in six years and drew a sharp response from Islamabad.

Pakistan objects after US envoy’s Jammu and Kashmir remarks

During his visit, Gor met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and praised efforts by the Central Government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to improve safety and stability. He also indicated that Washington could review its travel advisory for the region.

“This is an important part of India and so I am here visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place and I’m thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place,” Gor told local media.

“I cannot make any big announcements here today, but it is something we are going to look at,” he said, adding that both governments “have made some incredible steps in keeping this area safer”.

Pakistan summons US diplomat after Gor’s statement

Gor said Washington would also examine whether its travel warning should be downgraded. “We will be looking at if the travel warning that is recommended by the US is something that should be downgraded because, as I said earlier, this is a beautiful area. I think a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty,” he said.

Following the remarks, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry summoned US Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker in Islamabad and handed over a “strong demarche”. Pakistan described Gor’s comments as “factually incorrect”, according to the statement issued by Islamabad.

The dismantling of barriers outside the Pakistan High Commission now adds another visible layer to the ongoing India-Pakistan diplomatic tensions, days after the corresponding security measures were removed outside India’s mission in Islamabad.

(with inputs from ANI)

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