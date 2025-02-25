What The 14 CAG Audit Reports Reveal About AAP’s Performance As The BJP Government Prepares To Table Them In The Delhi Assembly

The BJP-led Delhi government is set to present 14 long-awaited CAG audit reports, shedding light on the AAP government’s decade-long tenure. From financial mismanagement to air pollution control failures, the revelations are expected to spark a fierce political showdown.

CAG Audit Reports Against AAP: The BJP-led Delhi government is set to present 14 reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in the Delhi Assembly today, scrutinizing the decade-long tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The long-awaited reports are expected to reveal critical insights into key sectors, including state finances, public health, air pollution control, and liquor regulation.

BJP Accuses AAP of Suppressing CAG Audit Reports

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had announced last Thursday that the reports would be made public in the first session of the new government. The BJP has alleged that the AAP government deliberately withheld these audits to conceal findings that could expose financial mismanagement and governance failures.

Among the key audits to be tabled are those concerning state finances, public health infrastructure, vehicular pollution control, and the Delhi Transport Corporation’s operations.

‘Sheesh Mahal’ Renovation Under Scrutiny in CAG Audit Reports

One of the most contentious revelations pertains to the renovation of the Chief Minister’s official residence, referred to by the BJP as ‘Sheesh Mahal.’ The CAG audit has reportedly uncovered large-scale irregularities in the project’s planning, tendering, and execution. Initially sanctioned at Rs 7.61 crore in 2020, the cost ballooned to Rs 33.66 crore by April 2022—a staggering 342 percent increase.

Both the BJP and the Congress have seized on these findings to criticize former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging misuse of public funds. “This is a clear case of financial mismanagement and extravagance at the cost of taxpayers,” a BJP spokesperson stated, citing a PTI report.

CAG Audit Reports Flag Issues in Delhi’s Vehicular Pollution Control

Another crucial report focuses on the Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi. According to a Mint report, the audit raises serious concerns over the city’s air quality monitoring mechanisms, discrepancies in Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC), and the misallocation of funds meant for parking infrastructure.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had earlier criticized the AAP government for not disclosing the CAG reports, even calling for a special assembly session in December 2024 to address these issues. However, the session did not take place.

Mohalla Clinics: Budget Underutilization and Service Deficiencies

The AAP government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics initiative, designed to provide affordable healthcare, also comes under scrutiny. According to an India Today report, between 2016 and 2023, the Directorate General Health Services (DGHS) spent only 28 percent of its allocated budget for constructing these clinics.

The AAP government had aimed to set up 1,000 Mohalla Clinics by 2017, but as of March 2023, only 523 were operational. Many of these clinics faced challenges such as staff resignations and inadequate medical equipment. The audit also found that only 2 percent of clinics were inspected over five years. Additionally, some patients reportedly received consultations lasting less than a minute, raising concerns over the quality of healthcare services.

Complete List of CAG Reports to be Presented

The following 14 CAG reports will be tabled in the Delhi Assembly today:

State Finances Audit Report for the year ending March 2021. Revenue, Economic, Social, and General Sectors and PSUs Audit Reports for the years ending March 31, 2020, and 2021. Performance Audit of Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi (2021). Performance Audit of Children in Need of Care and Protection (2021). State Finances Audit Report for the year ending March 2022. Performance Audit on Liquor Supply in Delhi. State Finances Audit Report for the year ending March 2023. Performance Audit on Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services. Performance Audit Report on the Functioning of Delhi Transport Corporation. Performance Audit Report of the CAG for the year ending March 31, 2022. Finance Accounts of 2021-22. Appropriation Accounts of 2021-22. Finance Accounts of 2022-23. Appropriation Accounts of 2022-23.

Political Implications

With these reports finally seeing the light of day, the political battle between the BJP and AAP is expected to intensify. While the BJP positions this as an exposé on governance failures, AAP is likely to counter the allegations by questioning the timing and intent behind the delayed presentation.

