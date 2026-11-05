LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > WhatsApp Chats, Paternity Row And CCTV Footage: Why Madhya Pradesh HC Denied Bail To Ex-Judge Giribala Singh In Twisha Sharma Suicide Case

WhatsApp Chats, Paternity Row And CCTV Footage: Why Madhya Pradesh HC Denied Bail To Ex-Judge Giribala Singh In Twisha Sharma Suicide Case

Madhya Pradesh High Court denies bail to former judicial officer Giribala Singh in daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma's suicide case, citing WhatsApp chats and pending forensic reports.

MP High Court Denies Bail To Ex Judge In Daughter-In-Law's Death (Image: X)
MP High Court Denies Bail To Ex Judge In Daughter-In-Law's Death (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 14:23 IST

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has refused bail to former judicial officer Giribala Singh in the alleged abetment of suicide of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma, citing WhatsApp conversations that pointed to severe mental distress, CCTV footage and pending forensic examination. In its October 26 order, a single-judge bench of Justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari said the allegations and the roles of the accused required further investigation and careful examination during trial.

Twisha, a Noida resident, married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh after meeting him through a dating app. Barely five months into the marriage, she was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12. Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of persistent domestic violence, harassment and dowry demands.

You Might Be Interested In

Madhya Pradesh High Court examines WhatsApp messages 

The court relied on WhatsApp conversations between Twisha and her mother and sister-in-law, which allegedly indicated continuous mental harassment and cruelty. It also took note of allegations that Samarth questioned the paternity of the child before Twisha terminated her pregnancy.

Quoting a conversation dated May 9, 2026, with her sister-in-law, the court noted: “In her WhatsApp conversation dated 09.05.2026 with her sister-in-law, the deceased expressed severe mental distress and stated that her husband had crossed all limits by questioning the paternity of the child and asking whether the child was his or someone else’s, and whether that was the reason she had aborted the pregnancy. She further expressed that she was unable to bear the situation and was feeling suffocated in the matrimonial relationship. The deceased also expressed thoughts of ending her life.”

The Madhya Pradesh High Court also referred to another conversation in which Twisha allegedly said the accused suspected her of consuming drugs and blamed her disturbed mental condition on drug use without understanding the circumstances she was facing.

“These conversations, at this stage, prima facie indicate the mental distress allegedly experienced by the deceased prior to the incident,” the bench said.

Madhya Pradesh High Court flags CCTV footage and contacts with influential persons

The court also noted that Giribala had allegedly contacted certain influential persons around the time of the incident. It said the circumstances surrounding these communications would need to be examined during further investigation.

“However, having regard to the WhatsApp conversations exchanged by the deceased with her family members immediately prior to the incident, the CCTV footage collected during investigation, the circumstances in which the deceased was found and the material relating to the subsequent conduct of the accused persons, this Court is of the view that the allegations and the respective roles of the accused persons require further investigation and careful examination during trial,” the order stated.

The court further said that data extraction from Twisha’s iPhone was still awaited. It could reveal additional material relevant to the allegations and help investigators identify other witnesses connected with the incident.

Madhya Pradesh High Court awaits forensic report on DVR footage

The data extracted from the DVR installed at Giribala’s residence has been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi. The examination is intended to establish the continuity and authenticity of the CCTV footage.

“The forensic report is still awaited. In the event that any alteration or tampering with the recorded data is detected, the same may require further investigation,” the court observed while rejecting bail.

Giribala argued that although she was unhappy with Twisha’s decision to abort her pregnancy, she had neither subjected her to cruelty nor abetted her suicide. Her counsel also argued that there had been no allegation of evidence tampering since the CBI took over the investigation.

Madhya Pradesh High Court reviews CBI case and earlier bail proceedings

Giribala, a former President of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Madhya Pradesh, was initially granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court. However, the High Court cancelled the relief after the State government and Twisha’s family challenged the order.

The case was subsequently transferred to the CBI, which arrested both Giribala and Samarth. The agency has charge-sheeted them under Sections 85 and 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), dealing with cruelty and harassment by a husband or his family members, and abetment to suicide, respectively.

An FIR was registered at Katara Hills police station under various provisions of the BNS and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Senior Advocates Surendra Singh and Ajay Gupta appeared for Giribala. Additional Solicitor General Sunil Jain and Deputy Solicitor General Mohan Guru represented the CBI, while Senior Advocates Siddharth Luthra and Siddharth Agrawal appeared for the complainant.

Also Read: Goa Birch Nightclub Fire: Bombay High Court Orders Rs 20 Lakh Extra For Each Of 25 Victims, Club Owners Told To Pay In 3 Instalments    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WhatsApp Chats, Paternity Row And CCTV Footage: Why Madhya Pradesh HC Denied Bail To Ex-Judge Giribala Singh In Twisha Sharma Suicide Case
Tags: legal-news

RELATED News

Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores

Supreme Court Refers Azam Khan’s Plea Against ED Arrest to Allahabad High Court, Hearing on November 16

Supreme Power Equipment Limited Secures Transformer Order Worth Rs 6.89 Cr

Bright Outdoor Media Limited Receives In-Principle Approval from BSE for Main Board Migration; NSE Main Board Listing Scheduled for November 6, 2026

From SEO Specialist to Agency Founder: Ashwani Kumar Sharma’s Journey with eSign Web Services

LATEST NEWS

Not Rohit Sharma, But Suryakumar Yadav to Lead Mumbai in THIS Tournament – Report

India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch SAFF Championship 2026, Predicted Lineups, Head-to-Head Records

WhatsApp Chats, Paternity Row And CCTV Footage: Why Madhya Pradesh HC Denied Bail To Ex-Judge Giribala Singh In Twisha Sharma Suicide Case

Caught on Camera: No Seat on Train, So Young Man Ties Gamchha to Upper Berth to Make a Hammock; Unique Travel Style Goes Viral

WATCH: Mathura Shocker! Men Drive Off With Mother And Daughter On Car Bonnet, Attempt-To-Murder Charge Added After Viral Video

Watch Video: 16 Quintals of Adulterated Khoya Worth Rs 3.20 Lakh Seized in UP’s Hapur, Made Using SMP, Destroyed by JCB – Here’s Why?

Married In July, Moving Out In November: Why Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Are House-Hunting Again

Goa Birch Nightclub Fire: Bombay High Court Orders Rs 20 Lakh Extra For Each Of 25 Victims, Club Owners Told To Pay In 3 Instalments

From SEO Specialist to Agency Founder: Ashwani Kumar Sharma’s Journey with eSign Web Services

‘Maine Cheat Kiya Hai Usko Bahut’: Yung DSA Confesses To Cheating On Girlfriend Samiksha Multiple Times, Says She May Have Found Out After Bigg Boss 20 Entry

WhatsApp Chats, Paternity Row And CCTV Footage: Why Madhya Pradesh HC Denied Bail To Ex-Judge Giribala Singh In Twisha Sharma Suicide Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WhatsApp Chats, Paternity Row And CCTV Footage: Why Madhya Pradesh HC Denied Bail To Ex-Judge Giribala Singh In Twisha Sharma Suicide Case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WhatsApp Chats, Paternity Row And CCTV Footage: Why Madhya Pradesh HC Denied Bail To Ex-Judge Giribala Singh In Twisha Sharma Suicide Case
WhatsApp Chats, Paternity Row And CCTV Footage: Why Madhya Pradesh HC Denied Bail To Ex-Judge Giribala Singh In Twisha Sharma Suicide Case
WhatsApp Chats, Paternity Row And CCTV Footage: Why Madhya Pradesh HC Denied Bail To Ex-Judge Giribala Singh In Twisha Sharma Suicide Case
WhatsApp Chats, Paternity Row And CCTV Footage: Why Madhya Pradesh HC Denied Bail To Ex-Judge Giribala Singh In Twisha Sharma Suicide Case
WhatsApp Chats, Paternity Row And CCTV Footage: Why Madhya Pradesh HC Denied Bail To Ex-Judge Giribala Singh In Twisha Sharma Suicide Case

QUICK LINKS