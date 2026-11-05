WhatsApp Chats, Paternity Row And CCTV Footage: Why Madhya Pradesh HC Denied Bail To Ex-Judge Giribala Singh In Twisha Sharma Suicide Case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has refused bail to former judicial officer Giribala Singh in the alleged abetment of suicide of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma, citing WhatsApp conversations that pointed to severe mental distress, CCTV footage and pending forensic examination. In its October 26 order, a single-judge bench of Justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari said the allegations and the roles of the accused required further investigation and careful examination during trial.

Twisha, a Noida resident, married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh after meeting him through a dating app. Barely five months into the marriage, she was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12. Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of persistent domestic violence, harassment and dowry demands.

Madhya Pradesh High Court examines WhatsApp messages

The court relied on WhatsApp conversations between Twisha and her mother and sister-in-law, which allegedly indicated continuous mental harassment and cruelty. It also took note of allegations that Samarth questioned the paternity of the child before Twisha terminated her pregnancy.

Quoting a conversation dated May 9, 2026, with her sister-in-law, the court noted: “In her WhatsApp conversation dated 09.05.2026 with her sister-in-law, the deceased expressed severe mental distress and stated that her husband had crossed all limits by questioning the paternity of the child and asking whether the child was his or someone else’s, and whether that was the reason she had aborted the pregnancy. She further expressed that she was unable to bear the situation and was feeling suffocated in the matrimonial relationship. The deceased also expressed thoughts of ending her life.”

The Madhya Pradesh High Court also referred to another conversation in which Twisha allegedly said the accused suspected her of consuming drugs and blamed her disturbed mental condition on drug use without understanding the circumstances she was facing.

“These conversations, at this stage, prima facie indicate the mental distress allegedly experienced by the deceased prior to the incident,” the bench said.

Madhya Pradesh High Court flags CCTV footage and contacts with influential persons

The court also noted that Giribala had allegedly contacted certain influential persons around the time of the incident. It said the circumstances surrounding these communications would need to be examined during further investigation.

“However, having regard to the WhatsApp conversations exchanged by the deceased with her family members immediately prior to the incident, the CCTV footage collected during investigation, the circumstances in which the deceased was found and the material relating to the subsequent conduct of the accused persons, this Court is of the view that the allegations and the respective roles of the accused persons require further investigation and careful examination during trial,” the order stated.

The court further said that data extraction from Twisha’s iPhone was still awaited. It could reveal additional material relevant to the allegations and help investigators identify other witnesses connected with the incident.

Madhya Pradesh High Court awaits forensic report on DVR footage

The data extracted from the DVR installed at Giribala’s residence has been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi. The examination is intended to establish the continuity and authenticity of the CCTV footage.

“The forensic report is still awaited. In the event that any alteration or tampering with the recorded data is detected, the same may require further investigation,” the court observed while rejecting bail.

Giribala argued that although she was unhappy with Twisha’s decision to abort her pregnancy, she had neither subjected her to cruelty nor abetted her suicide. Her counsel also argued that there had been no allegation of evidence tampering since the CBI took over the investigation.

Madhya Pradesh High Court reviews CBI case and earlier bail proceedings

Giribala, a former President of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Madhya Pradesh, was initially granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court. However, the High Court cancelled the relief after the State government and Twisha’s family challenged the order.

The case was subsequently transferred to the CBI, which arrested both Giribala and Samarth. The agency has charge-sheeted them under Sections 85 and 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), dealing with cruelty and harassment by a husband or his family members, and abetment to suicide, respectively.

An FIR was registered at Katara Hills police station under various provisions of the BNS and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Senior Advocates Surendra Singh and Ajay Gupta appeared for Giribala. Additional Solicitor General Sunil Jain and Deputy Solicitor General Mohan Guru represented the CBI, while Senior Advocates Siddharth Luthra and Siddharth Agrawal appeared for the complainant.

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