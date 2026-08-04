WhatsApp Puts Several Accounts Under Review for 24 Hours, Blocking Access to Chats and Calls; Here’s What Users Need to Know

Several WhatsApp users, including many in India, said on Monday evening that their accounts got put “under review” for up to 24 hours. During that time, they couldn’t use the app because access to essentially everything messaging and calling got temporarily blocked. The main issue started around 8 pm IST. Affected people reported that they didn’t get any warning beforehand, so when the account was placed under review, they suddenly couldn’t reach the Meta owned messaging platform at all.

What Really Happened?



Users whose accounts got flagged saw a message that said their account was “under review.” In the notice, WhatsApp explained that it was checking account activity and device information to make sure the user was staying in line with the platform’s Terms of Service. It also stated the review should typically wrap up within about 24 hours.

That message also came with links to guidance, like how to use WhatsApp more responsibly. It even mentioned about stolen phones and compromised accounts.

And while the review was happening, several users said they were unable to send messages or make calls, and they couldn’t really use other WhatsApp features either.

Social Media Reactions

One user said, “I had to jump in here to check what’s up because I got tired of switching my data on and off.”

Second user wrote, “Anyone else getting the “retry” error when trying to send images on WhatsApp right now ? Multiple people are reporting the same glitch this evening, photos and files keep failing while some messages still go through. A few users are saying it seems to be mainly affecting Android phones, with iPhone users largely unaffected so far. Looks like a partial Meta/WhatsApp issue rather than a full global outage. No official statement or confirmed cause yet.

Third user commented, “Please do not install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.31.2 update. A bug prevents users from sending media files. An upcoming update will fix this issue.”

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