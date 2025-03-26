Home
  • When A UP Juice Seller Received A Rs 7.79 Crore Tax Notice; How Much Is His Earning?

When A UP Juice Seller Received A Rs 7.79 Crore Tax Notice; How Much Is His Earning?

A humble juice seller in Aligarh, who operates a small stall in the district court compound, was left speechless after receiving an income tax notice demanding an outstanding payment of Rs 7.79 crore.

A humble juice seller in Aligarh, who operates a small stall in the district court compound, was left speechless after receiving an income tax notice demanding an outstanding payment of Rs 7.79 crore.

Juice Seller Receives Unbelievable Tax Notice

Mohammed Rahees, a resident of Sarai Rehman, a working-class locality, was in disbelief when he received the notice on March 18. He never imagined he would be asked to pay such an enormous sum when his daily earnings barely reach Rs 400.

Completely unaware of how to handle the situation, Rahees turned to his friends for help. The official letter instructed him to respond by March 28, leaving him with little time to act.

Seeking Legal Help

Speaking to the media, Rahees shared his distress. “I was advised to consult an income tax lawyer, who told me to collect my bank account records before preparing a response,” he said. The possibility of such a massive financial burden has thrown him into severe anxiety.

Family in Distress

Rahees, the sole breadwinner of his family, supports his elderly and ailing parents, making the situation even more distressing. “The shock of this notice has raised my blood pressure, and I don’t know how to deal with this crisis,” he shared. His mother, who suffers from depression, has also been severely affected by the situation, making matters worse.

The case has raised serious concerns about possible errors in tax assessments. Authorities are yet to clarify whether this notice was issued due to a mistake or fraudulent use of his identity.

