When Culture Takes Flight: Kerala Airport Shuts Down Runway For Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Festival

In a rare and remarkable blend of tradition and modernity, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala temporarily suspended flight operations last Friday to allow a centuries-old Hindu temple procession to pass through its runway.

The annual ritual is part of the Painkuni festival observed by the famed Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple, one of the richest temples in the world. The event, held on the final day of the 10-day festival, sees devotees pull ornate wooden chariots carrying temple deities across a 2-kilometre stretch of the airport’s only runway.

Know more about Painkuni festival

Painkuni festival is a grand 10-day annual celebration held at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Dedicated to Lord Padmanabhaswamy, the festival typically takes place in the Malayalam month of Meenam (March–April) and features vibrant rituals, special poojas, and cultural processions.

The highlight of the festival is the Arattu, a ceremonial procession on the final day, where deities are taken to Shanghumugham Beach for a ritual sea bath. The idols are carried on elaborately decorated wooden chariots, accompanied by caparisoned elephants, traditional music, and devotees. This centuries-old ritual symbolizes devotion and tradition, and its unique passage through the runway of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport makes it a rare confluence of heritage and modern infrastructure.

Operations paused

Airport operations were paused for a few hours as the vibrant procession, led by the head of the former royal family of Travancore, made its way from the temple to Shanghumugham beach, where priests perform a ritual sea bath for the idols. The return journey also involves crossing the runway back to the temple.

The tradition dates back to 1932, when the royal family built the airport. Despite changes in management from government to the current private operator Adani Airport Holdings Ltd the ritual continues twice a year during the Painkuni and Alpashi festivals, with full security and meticulous planning.

“This is a matter of heritage and pride,” said Rahul Bhatkoti, Chief Airport Officer. “We are honoured to preserve such a legacy.”

The airport, which typically handles around 90 daily flights, mainly serving passengers to and from the Middle East, rescheduled 10 flights to accommodate the procession. Airlines were informed two months in advance, ensuring minimal disruption.

Security was tight, with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) barricading the area and conducting surveillance. Only priests, senior members of the royal family, temple officials, and select devotees all with special passes and security clearance were allowed to participate.

“Every aspect of the procession is planned and executed with precision,” said Mahesh Gupthan, corporate communications manager. “After the ritual, the runway is thoroughly inspected before reopening.”

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor praised the unique event on social media, stating it showcases how “heritage and modernity co-exist here, every year.”

With very few airports worldwide closing runways for religious events like Indonesia’s Ngurah Rai Airport during Nyepi and Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Yom Kippur Thiruvananthapuram’s spiritual procession stands as a powerful symbol of Kerala’s cultural heritage in a modern aviation setting.

