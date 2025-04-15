Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • When Culture Takes Flight: Kerala Airport Shuts Down Runway For Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Festival

When Culture Takes Flight: Kerala Airport Shuts Down Runway For Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Festival

The highlight of the festival is the Arattu, a ceremonial procession on the final day, where deities are taken to Shanghumugham Beach for a ritual sea bath.

When Culture Takes Flight: Kerala Airport Shuts Down Runway For Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Festival


In a rare and remarkable blend of tradition and modernity, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala temporarily suspended flight operations last Friday to allow a centuries-old Hindu temple procession to pass through its runway.

The annual ritual is part of the Painkuni festival observed by the famed Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple, one of the richest temples in the world. The event, held on the final day of the 10-day festival, sees devotees pull ornate wooden chariots carrying temple deities across a 2-kilometre stretch of the airport’s only runway.

Know more about Painkuni festival

Painkuni festival is a grand 10-day annual celebration held at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Dedicated to Lord Padmanabhaswamy, the festival typically takes place in the Malayalam month of Meenam (March–April) and features vibrant rituals, special poojas, and cultural processions.

The highlight of the festival is the Arattu, a ceremonial procession on the final day, where deities are taken to Shanghumugham Beach for a ritual sea bath. The idols are carried on elaborately decorated wooden chariots, accompanied by caparisoned elephants, traditional music, and devotees. This centuries-old ritual symbolizes devotion and tradition, and its unique passage through the runway of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport makes it a rare confluence of heritage and modern infrastructure.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Operations paused

Airport operations were paused for a few hours as the vibrant procession, led by the head of the former royal family of Travancore, made its way from the temple to Shanghumugham beach, where priests perform a ritual sea bath for the idols. The return journey also involves crossing the runway back to the temple.

The tradition dates back to 1932, when the royal family built the airport. Despite changes in management from government to the current private operator Adani Airport Holdings Ltd the ritual continues twice a year during the Painkuni and Alpashi festivals, with full security and meticulous planning.

“This is a matter of heritage and pride,” said Rahul Bhatkoti, Chief Airport Officer. “We are honoured to preserve such a legacy.”

The airport, which typically handles around 90 daily flights, mainly serving passengers to and from the Middle East, rescheduled 10 flights to accommodate the procession. Airlines were informed two months in advance, ensuring minimal disruption.

Security was tight, with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) barricading the area and conducting surveillance. Only priests, senior members of the royal family, temple officials, and select devotees all with special passes and security clearance were allowed to participate.

“Every aspect of the procession is planned and executed with precision,” said Mahesh Gupthan, corporate communications manager. “After the ritual, the runway is thoroughly inspected before reopening.”

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor praised the unique event on social media, stating it showcases how “heritage and modernity co-exist here, every year.”

With very few airports worldwide closing runways for religious events like Indonesia’s Ngurah Rai Airport during Nyepi and Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Yom Kippur Thiruvananthapuram’s spiritual procession stands as a powerful symbol of Kerala’s cultural heritage in a modern aviation setting.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh Man Kills Pregnant Wife Days Before Her Due Date, Arrested

Filed under

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Festival Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

A man was seen riding a b

Bizarre Incident Caught On Cam: Telangana Man Puts His Two Kids In A Poultry Cage...
newsx

Meet the Italian Teen Coder Who Is About To Become The World’s First Millennial Saint;...
newsx

You Won’t Believe What 43-Year-Old MS Dhoni Just Did In IPL – History Made!
newsx

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s...
newsx

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?
newsx

Singapore Dissolves Parliament, Sets May 3 Polling Date In Key Test for PM Lawrence Wong
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Bizarre Incident Caught On Cam: Telangana Man Puts His Two Kids In A Poultry Cage While Riding A Motorcycle

Bizarre Incident Caught On Cam: Telangana Man Puts His Two Kids In A Poultry Cage...

Meet the Italian Teen Coder Who Is About To Become The World’s First Millennial Saint; ‘Was An Ordinary Teen’ Says Mom

Meet the Italian Teen Coder Who Is About To Become The World’s First Millennial Saint;...

You Won’t Believe What 43-Year-Old MS Dhoni Just Did In IPL – History Made!

You Won’t Believe What 43-Year-Old MS Dhoni Just Did In IPL – History Made!

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s Rise Gets A Musical Twist!

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s...

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?

Entertainment

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s Rise Gets A Musical Twist!

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?

Did Radhikka Madan Go Under The Knife To Enhance Her Looks? Actress Swiftly Shuts Down The Edited Viral Video

Did Radhikka Madan Go Under The Knife To Enhance Her Looks? Actress Swiftly Shuts Down

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé Reunite At Coachella 2025, Blinks Demand ‘Where’s Jisoo?’

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé Reunite At Coachella 2025, Blinks Demand ‘Where’s Jisoo?’

Ground Zero To Become First Film In 38 Years To Have A Red Carpet Premiere In Srinagar, Kashmir

Ground Zero To Become First Film In 38 Years To Have A Red Carpet Premiere

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?