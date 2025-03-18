Home
When Did Sunita Williams’ Last Visited India? She Visited Three Cities

As she prepares to return to Earth after a prolonged nine-month stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), memories of her visit to India resurface, reminding us of the strong connection she maintains with her ancestral homeland.

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, known for her deep-rooted Indian heritage and extraordinary contributions to space exploration, last visited India in 2013. As she prepares to return to Earth after a prolonged nine-month stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), memories of her visit to India resurface, reminding us of the strong connection she maintains with her ancestral homeland.

A Memorable Visit Across Three Cities

In 2013, Williams embarked on a special trip to India, her second visit to the country, during which she traveled to Kolkata, New Delhi, and Jhulasan, a small village in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, where her father was born.

Her first stop was Kolkata, followed by New Delhi, where she visited the National Science Centre. There, she engaged with young students, sharing insights from her space missions and motivating them to pursue their dreams with determination and hard work. Her inspiring words left a lasting impact, especially on aspiring scientists and engineers.

The most personal leg of her journey was her visit to Jhulasan, the village where her father, Dr. Deepak Pandya, was born. Dr. Pandya, a renowned Indian-American neurologist, spent his early years in Gujarat before moving to the United States. At Jhulasan, Williams was welcomed with warmth and enthusiasm by the locals. She interacted with villagers, listened to their stories, and even witnessed a cultural performance by children, appreciating the deep traditions that have shaped her heritage.

Carrying India to Space

Williams has always celebrated her Indian roots, not just on Earth but also in space. During her Boeing Starliner mission last year, she carried a copy of the Bhagavad Gita—a sacred Hindu scripture—emphasizing her spiritual and philosophical connection to Indian traditions. Reports also suggest that she took a Lord Ganesha idol on this mission, continuing a tradition from her previous spaceflights.

This was not the first time she honored her Indian heritage in space. On past missions, she has carried other symbols of her ancestry, blending her deep cultural ties with her groundbreaking career as an astronaut.

As she now prepares to splash down aboard SpaceX’s Dragon Freedom capsule, Sunita Williams remains a symbol of perseverance, ambition, and cross-cultural inspiration. Her journey—from a small Indian village to the vastness of space—continues to inspire millions around the world.

