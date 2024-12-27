When Dr Manmohan Singh Offered Scholarship To His Children: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim shared an emotional tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday, following Singh’s passing the previous day.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim shared an emotional tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday, following Singh’s passing the previous day. Anwar fondly recalled how Singh, during his time in prison from 1999 to 2004, had offered scholarships for his children, a gesture that deeply moved the Malaysian leader.

On X, Anwar described Singh as “the midwife of India’s emergence as one of the world’s economic giants” and affectionately referred to him as “my mitra, my bhai, Manmohan.” Despite being incarcerated during this period, Anwar acknowledged the profound impact Singh had on him, noting how the former Indian Prime Minister reached out with compassion and generosity. Though Anwar declined the offer, the act highlighted Singh’s remarkable humanity.

The weight of grief bears down on me at the news of the passing of my honoured and cherished friend: Dr Manmohan Singh. Obituaries, essays and books a plenty there will surely be about this great man, celebrating him as the architect of India's economic reforms. As Prime… pic.twitter.com/44bA3s7vst — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) December 27, 2024

“Dr. Manmohan Singh, slightly awkward as a politician but undeniably upright, steadfast, and resolute as a statesman, leaves behind a legacy that will inspire generations to come,” Anwar wrote, emphasizing Singh’s leadership qualities.

Anwar also revealed how Singh’s kindness went beyond political boundaries. “During the years of my incarceration, he extended a kindness that he didn’t have to… He offered scholarships for my children, particularly my son, Ihsan,” Anwar shared. The gesture, though declined, left an indelible mark on him, and he described Singh’s act as “the milk of human kindness.”

The tribute reflected Anwar’s deep respect for Singh, calling him not only a political leader but a true friend during his darkest days. “In those dark days, as I navigated the labyrinth of imprisonment, he stood by me as a true friend. Such acts of quiet magnanimity defined him, and they will remain etched in my heart forever,” Anwar wrote.

Anwar’s tribute concluded with a heartfelt farewell: “Goodbye, my mitra, my bhai, Manmohan.” He also acknowledged the immense legacy Singh leaves behind, with a note that many would celebrate him as the architect of India’s economic reforms, cementing his place as one of the key figures in India’s rise as a global economic power.

