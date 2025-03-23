Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • When Father And Son Died Hours Apart; Buried Side By Side In Kanpur

When Father And Son Died Hours Apart; Buried Side By Side In Kanpur

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a heartbreaking incident where a young man lost his life while bringing his father’s body home for the funeral. The tragedy unfolded when the son, grieving his father’s death, suffered a fatal heart attack on the way.

When Father And Son Died Hours Apart; Buried Side By Side In Kanpur

Kanpur, UP, witnessed a heartbreaking incident where a young man lost his life while bringing his father’s body home for the funeral.


Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a heartbreaking incident where a young man lost his life while bringing his father’s body home for the funeral. The tragedy unfolded when the son, grieving his father’s death, suffered a fatal heart attack on the way. In an emotional turn of events, both father and son were later laid to rest together.

Father’s Death at Private Hospital

Laiq Ahmed, a resident of Kanpur, passed away at a private nursing home on March 20 after his health suddenly deteriorated. His death was confirmed by the doctors, leaving his family in deep sorrow. However, his younger son, Atiq, who was extremely close to his father, refused to accept the devastating news. Holding on to hope, Atiq rushed his father’s body to a hospital specializing in cardiology, hoping that the doctors there could do something to bring him back.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Unfortunately, after conducting their examinations, the doctors at the cardiology hospital reaffirmed that Laiq Ahmed had passed away. The confirmation left the family devastated, and they made arrangements to transport the body back home for the funeral.

Son Suffers Heart Attack While Following Father’s Body

As Laiq Ahmed’s body was being taken home in an ambulance, Atiq followed closely behind on his motorcycle. The overwhelming grief of losing his father seemed too much for him to bear. While riding his bike, he suddenly collapsed on the road after suffering a severe heart attack.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

People nearby noticed him falling and immediately rushed to help. Local residents quickly informed the police, and Atiq was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency medical attention. However, despite the efforts of the doctors, Atiq could not be saved. The medical team confirmed his death, leaving the family and the local community in shock and mourning.

A United Funeral for Father and Son

The tragic deaths of both father and son on the same day left their loved ones devastated. Their funeral was held together, with family members, friends, and local residents attending to pay their respects. The emotional farewell deeply moved everyone present, as the bond between the father and son had been unbreakable even in death.

A family member recalled that Atiq, the younger of Laiq Ahmed’s two sons, had always shared a special bond with his father. He was married and had a daughter, making his sudden passing even more tragic for his grieving family.

After the funeral prayers, both father and son were laid to rest side by side in the local burial ground. Their story, filled with love, loss, and deep sorrow, touched the hearts of many in the community.

ALSO READ: ‘Wishing Good Health’ Kerala CM Praises Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore On Safe Return To Earth

Filed under

Fahter-Son KANPUR

On the occasion of Shahee

Shaheed Diwas 2025: Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Calls To Preserve History; Says ‘Duty To...
The US saw a significant

F-1 Visa Denials Reach Highest In A Decade; Rejection Rate Hits 41%
newsx

Pakistan Foils Border Infiltration, Kills 16 Khwarij Terrorists In Counter-Attack
Businessman-turned-politi

Who Is Rajeev Chandrasekhar? Former Union Minister Set to Lead BJP in Kerala As New...
Kanpur, UP, witnessed a h

When Father And Son Died Hours Apart; Buried Side By Side In Kanpur
newsx

Gaza’s Largest Hospital Hit By Israeli Airstrike, Health Ministry Says
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Shaheed Diwas 2025: Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Calls To Preserve History; Says ‘Duty To Inform Next Generation About Sacrifices Of Freedom Fighters’

Shaheed Diwas 2025: Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Calls To Preserve History; Says ‘Duty To...

F-1 Visa Denials Reach Highest In A Decade; Rejection Rate Hits 41%

F-1 Visa Denials Reach Highest In A Decade; Rejection Rate Hits 41%

Pakistan Foils Border Infiltration, Kills 16 Khwarij Terrorists In Counter-Attack

Pakistan Foils Border Infiltration, Kills 16 Khwarij Terrorists In Counter-Attack

Who Is Rajeev Chandrasekhar? Former Union Minister Set to Lead BJP in Kerala As New Chief

Who Is Rajeev Chandrasekhar? Former Union Minister Set to Lead BJP in Kerala As New...

Gaza’s Largest Hospital Hit By Israeli Airstrike, Health Ministry Says

Gaza’s Largest Hospital Hit By Israeli Airstrike, Health Ministry Says

Entertainment

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding Plans Revealed, Couple To Marry In Venice: Report

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding Plans Revealed, Couple To Marry In Venice: Report

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About Selena Gomez’s New Album

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival