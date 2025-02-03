When Free Gas Connections Were Provided, Was Religion Considered? Ravi Shankar Prasad In Parliament

In a powerful address in Parliament, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad defended the government’s initiatives, particularly in digital payments, defense modernization, and infrastructure development.

In a powerful address in Parliament, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad defended the government’s initiatives, particularly in digital payments, defense modernization, and infrastructure development. He criticized past governments for their inefficiencies and reiterated the Modi administration’s commitment to inclusive development.

Digital Revolution: A Game-Changer for Common Citizens

Highlighting India’s digital payment boom, Prasad noted that even small vendors, auto-rickshaw drivers, and vegetable sellers have adopted online transactions. “Some people question why digital payments have expanded so much. It troubles them that today, even street vendors are accepting payments digitally. But we have the courage to push forward, and we will continue to do so,” he asserted.

His remarks came in response to opposition criticism, emphasizing that India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has not only empowered the masses but also made financial transactions more transparent and efficient.

Defending the Nation: “From No Bulletproof Jackets to Self-Reliance”

Taking a sharp dig at previous governments, Prasad pointed out that before the Modi era, Indian soldiers did not even have access to bulletproof jackets. Referring to a statement by a former defense minister, he said, “Their leadership once said that roads should not be built on the borders because it might disturb China. This is on record.”

In contrast, he highlighted how the “Make in India” initiative has strengthened India’s defense sector, allowing the country to manufacture and even export military equipment. “Today, India does not just produce defense equipment for its own forces but also exports it to other countries,” he declared.

Inclusive Development Without Discrimination

Addressing allegations of bias, Prasad passionately defended the government’s policies, insisting that they benefit all Indians, regardless of religion or caste. He questioned the opposition:

“When free gas connections were provided, was religion considered?”

“When rural roads were built, was it decided that some areas should be excluded based on religious demographics?”

“When national highways were constructed, did we discriminate between communities?”

He reiterated the BJP’s guiding principle: “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” (With everyone, for everyone’s development, with everyone’s trust). “Whether people vote for us or not, we believe in serving all,” he emphasized.

A Strong Message of Progress and Unity

Ravi Shankar Prasad’s speech underscored the government’s commitment to digital empowerment, national security, and inclusive development. By drawing sharp contrasts between past and present policies, he reinforced the Narendra Modi-led government’s vision of a self-reliant and digitally advanced India—one that prioritizes progress over politics.

