“When IAF Chief Speaks, It’s the Truth”: Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev

Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev on Sunday praised the Indian leadership’s combined political and military decision-making that led to the success of Operation Sindoor.

This operation occurred on May 7, 2025, as a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the death of over 100 terrorists. He highlighted how India achieved its objective and paused the operation; however, the idea is “very much still on”.

While speaking to ANI, Sachdev said, “The combined impact of the political decision-making leadership and the military leadership delivered to India a very substantial success in operations in Op Sindoor. The point is also why the operation was stopped at a time- I think there again in fact we should commend the military leadership and the political leadership that they achieved our objectives and at the same time they decided not to get into full-scale war with Pakistan. India does not want any full-scale war. Our objective achieved to the extent that we wanted- the military and the political leadership decided to pause the Operation Sindoor… The readiness or the idea is very much still on.”

Reacting to the remarks made by the Air Force Chief, Sachdev told ANI, “When the Air Force chief says something, it’s a very responsible position, that is the truth and the pictures are there.” Sachdev said that people should leave it to the Armed Forces and the government on issues pertaining to countering terrorism and global diplomacy.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Saturday highlighted the importance of synchronisation between military and political leadership, with the latter giving full freedom to the Armed Forces to execute the operation. The Indian Air Force played a crucial role in the operation, serving as the primary responder and deterrent.

The use of advanced technologies like Rafale jets, SCALP missiles, and Kamikaze drones contributed significantly to the operation’s success. The operation demonstrated India’s ability to strike with precision while avoiding full-scale war. This strategic restraint was evident in the decision to pause the operation after achieving the desired objectives. India repelled the subsequent Pakistani retaliation and pounded its airbases.

The operation was halted after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called his Indian counterpart, leading to a cessation of hostilities without any third-party mediation. The operation sent a strong message to Pakistan and the international community about India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. The success of Operation Sindoor has been recognised globally, with many acknowledging India's military capabilities and strategic diplomacy.