LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
Home > India > “When IAF Chief Speaks, It’s the Truth”: Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev

“When IAF Chief Speaks, It’s the Truth”: Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev

Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev on Sunday praised the Indian leadership's combined political and military decision-making that led to the success of Operation Sindoor.

Credit - Robinder Sachdev
Credit - Robinder Sachdev

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 10, 2025 22:31:39 IST

Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev on Sunday praised the Indian leadership’s combined political and military decision-making that led to the success of Operation Sindoor.

This operation occurred on May 7, 2025, as a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.  The Indian Armed Forces targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the death of over 100 terrorists. He highlighted how India achieved its objective and paused the operation; however, the idea is “very much still on”.

Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev

While speaking to ANI, Sachdev said, “The combined impact of the political decision-making leadership and the military leadership delivered to India a very substantial success in operations in Op Sindoor. The point is also why the operation was stopped at a time- I think there again in fact we should commend the military leadership and the political leadership that they achieved our objectives and at the same time they decided not to get into full-scale war with Pakistan. India does not want any full-scale war. Our objective achieved to the extent that we wanted- the military and the political leadership decided to pause the Operation Sindoor… The readiness or the idea is very much still on.”

Reacting to the remarks made by the Air Force Chief, Sachdev told ANI, “When the Air Force chief says something, it’s a very responsible position, that is the truth and the pictures are there.” Sachdev said that people should leave it to the Armed Forces and the government on issues pertaining to countering terrorism and global diplomacy.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Saturday highlighted the importance of synchronisation between military and political leadership, with the latter giving full freedom to the Armed Forces to execute the operation. The Indian Air Force played a crucial role in the operation, serving as the primary responder and deterrent. 

The use of advanced technologies like Rafale jets, SCALP missiles, and Kamikaze drones contributed significantly to the operation’s success. The operation demonstrated India’s ability to strike with precision while avoiding full-scale war. This strategic restraint was evident in the decision to pause the operation after achieving the desired objectives. India repelled the subsequent Pakistani retaliation and pounded its airbases.

The operation was halted after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called his Indian counterpart, leading to a cessation of hostilities without any third-party mediation. The operation sent a strong message to Pakistan and the international community about India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. The success of Operation Sindoor has been recognised globally, with many acknowledging India’s military capabilities and strategic diplomacy. (ANI)

RELATED News

Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
Centre To Release ₹3,200 Crore Relief To Farmers Under Crop Insurance Scheme
How To Be At Red Fort This Independence Day: Know About Tickets, Security Rules & Routes
‘Saved By Skill And Luck’ Air India Flight With Congress MP KC Venugopal Faces Mid-Air Scare, Diverted To Chennai
Father Of RG Kar Rape Victim Says Wife Assaulted By Women Police At Nabanna Rally

LATEST NEWS

ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Teen Sensation Kwena Maphaka Shatters 16-Year Record with Historic T20I Spell
Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know
What Really Happened To Jasmin Bhasin In Bollywood? The Untold Truth Behind Her Casting Couch Experience
“When IAF Chief Speaks, It’s the Truth”: Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“When IAF Chief Speaks, It’s the Truth”: Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“When IAF Chief Speaks, It’s the Truth”: Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev
“When IAF Chief Speaks, It’s the Truth”: Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev
“When IAF Chief Speaks, It’s the Truth”: Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev
“When IAF Chief Speaks, It’s the Truth”: Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?