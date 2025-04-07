Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • When India’s Gift of 88 Ambulances Became a Lifeline for Sri Lanka

When India’s Gift of 88 Ambulances Became a Lifeline for Sri Lanka

Back in 2016, a quiet gesture of goodwill from India set something remarkable in motion across Sri Lanka. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over 88 ambulances to the island nation, it was meant as a step toward strengthening ties and offering support.

When India’s Gift of 88 Ambulances Became a Lifeline for Sri Lanka

Back in 2016, a quiet gesture of goodwill from India set something remarkable in motion across Sri Lanka when PM Modi sent 88 ambulances.


Back in 2016, a quiet gesture of goodwill from India set something remarkable in motion across Sri Lanka. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over 88 ambulances to the island nation, it was meant as a step toward strengthening ties and offering support. But nearly a decade later, that gift has grown into a national emergency service that’s credited with saving around 1.5 million lives — and counting.

From a Modest Start to a Life-Saving Network

At the time, those ambulances helped launch Sri Lanka’s very first free nationwide emergency response system. What started small is now a countrywide fleet. According to Sri Lankan officials, there are now 322 ambulances operating across the country, running 24/7 and responding to medical emergencies — completely free of cost.

“Today, the fleet size of ambulances has grown to 322. It is used to provide free emergency transportation services to the whole country day and night,” Sri Lanka’s Minister of Health and Media, Nalinda Jayatissa, shared in a message addressed to PM Modi on Saturday.

Millions of Emergencies, Millions of Lives

Since the service began in 2016, it has responded to more than 2.24 million emergencies, from serious traffic accidents to heart attacks and strokes. What’s even more significant is that the majority of these cases involved what medical professionals call the “golden hour” — the critical window when quick treatment can mean the difference between life and death.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Out of the above, 65% of the emergencies fall into the ‘critical golden hour’ category which means the patient would have lost his or her life if not for this ambulance service. That is nearly 1.5 million lives saved up to now due to your generosity and continues to save lives in Sri Lanka,” Jayatissa wrote.

Indian government sources say this project stands as a powerful symbol of how India and Sri Lanka have worked together not just politically, but practically — in ways that directly impact people’s lives.

In fact, the cooperation between the two countries has only grown stronger in recent years, especially during times of crisis. One recent example: the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar.

India’s Quick Response to Myanmar’s Earthquake

Following the quake, India launched Operation Brahma, a fast-track relief initiative aimed at providing essential aid to Myanmar within hours of the disaster. The government sent 15 tonnes of critical supplies — everything from tents and blankets to medical kits, food packets, and portable generators — all within the first day.

Just last week, an additional 442 metric tonnes of food aid was delivered to further support those in need.

A Long-Term Impact Beyond Borders

Whether through medical support, disaster relief, or development aid, India’s outreach in the region is steadily building a legacy of trust and compassion. And in Sri Lanka, those 88 ambulances — a gift once seen as symbolic — have become a cornerstone of modern emergency care.

What began as a diplomatic gesture is now part of everyday life for millions of Sri Lankans. And for nearly 1.5 million of them, that gift may very well be the reason they’re alive today.

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Catholic Priest Fatally Shot Outside Kansas Church, Oklahoma Man Charged With Murder

Filed under

ambulances India life saving network PM Modi sri lanka

Actor Dia Mirza has hit b

‘Verify Your Facts’, Dia Mirza Responds To Telangana CM’s AI Content Accusation Of Gachibowli Tree-Felling
A mob in Manipur set fire

Why Was Manipur BJP Minority Morcha President’s House Set Ablaze?
newsx

Sperm Health, Sexual Balance Can Go Wrong If You Do Not Stop Smoking: Dr Nishi...
Google DeepMind researche

Can AI Destroy Human Existence? Google Predicts Artificial Intelligence Can Achieve Human-Like Intelligence By 2030
Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL

Kavya Maran’s Angry Reaction Steals Spotlight As SRH Suffer 4th Consecutive Defeat In IPL 2025
newsx

Who Is The New CPIM General Secretary?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Verify Your Facts’, Dia Mirza Responds To Telangana CM’s AI Content Accusation Of Gachibowli Tree-Felling

‘Verify Your Facts’, Dia Mirza Responds To Telangana CM’s AI Content Accusation Of Gachibowli Tree-Felling

Why Was Manipur BJP Minority Morcha President’s House Set Ablaze?

Why Was Manipur BJP Minority Morcha President’s House Set Ablaze?

Sperm Health, Sexual Balance Can Go Wrong If You Do Not Stop Smoking: Dr Nishi Singh On Lighting Fertility

Sperm Health, Sexual Balance Can Go Wrong If You Do Not Stop Smoking: Dr Nishi...

Can AI Destroy Human Existence? Google Predicts Artificial Intelligence Can Achieve Human-Like Intelligence By 2030

Can AI Destroy Human Existence? Google Predicts Artificial Intelligence Can Achieve Human-Like Intelligence By 2030

Kavya Maran’s Angry Reaction Steals Spotlight As SRH Suffer 4th Consecutive Defeat In IPL 2025

Kavya Maran’s Angry Reaction Steals Spotlight As SRH Suffer 4th Consecutive Defeat In IPL 2025

Entertainment

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another Bang!

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another

Lifestyle

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting