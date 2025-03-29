Home
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Live Tv
When Is Eid-ul-Fitr In India And How Does Saudi Arabia Moon Sighting Confirm Date?

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals for Muslims around the world. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection. The exact date of Eid varies each year, as it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which signals the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal.

Moon Sighting and Eid Date Announcement

The sighting of the crescent moon plays a crucial role in determining the date of Eid-ul-Fitr. Since the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, the festival’s date can differ across countries. In Saudi Arabia, the crescent moon was sighted on Saturday, March 29, 2025. As a result, authorities announced that Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated in the country on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, the moon sighting usually takes place a day later than in Saudi Arabia. Following this pattern, Eid-ul-Fitr in these countries is expected to be observed on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Traditional Celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of joy, gratitude, and community bonding. The day begins with a special congregational prayer known as “Salat al-Eid,” held in mosques and open fields. This is followed by gatherings with family and friends, where traditional dishes are prepared and shared.

An essential aspect of Eid is the practice of charitable giving. Muslims give “Zakat al-Fitr,” a form of charity, to ensure that those in need can also take part in the celebrations. People also wear new clothes, exchange gifts, and visit loved ones to strengthen their relationships.

Variations in Eid Celebrations Across Countries

Due to the lunar-based Islamic calendar, the timing of Eid celebrations varies worldwide. This year, Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on March 30, 2025, while India and neighboring countries are expected to observe the festival on March 31, 2025. Despite the different dates, the essence of Eid remains the same—expressing gratitude for completing the month of fasting and celebrating with loved ones.

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” is a time for reflection, togetherness, and generosity. As families and communities come together to celebrate, the festival reinforces the values of compassion, unity, and gratitude that define the spirit of Ramadan and Eid.

