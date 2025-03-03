Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • When Is International Women’s Day In 2025? Know Its Historical Significance

When Is International Women’s Day In 2025? Know Its Historical Significance

International Women’s Day (IWD), observed annually on March 8, is a global event that celebrates the achievements of women while advocating for gender equality and empowerment.

When Is International Women’s Day In 2025? Know Its Historical Significance


International Women’s Day (IWD), observed annually on March 8, is a global event that celebrates the achievements of women while advocating for gender equality and empowerment. It serves as a platform to highlight the social, economic, cultural, and political contributions of women worldwide.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Theme for International Women’s Day 2025

This year, the celebration revolves around the theme “Accelerate Action.” The theme calls for strengthening initiatives, resources, and policies that foster women’s advancement. It urges governments, organizations, and individuals to take decisive steps toward gender equality and enhance opportunities for women across all sectors.

Origins and Historical Significance

The roots of International Women’s Day can be traced back to the early 20th-century labor movement. In 1908, female garment workers in New York City organized a march demanding better wages, fair working hours, and voting rights. This movement was supported by the Socialist Party of America, leading to the first official celebration of Women’s Day on March 19, 1911, in the United States and parts of Europe.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The United Nations formally recognized March 8 as International Women’s Day in 1975, marking it as a global occasion to push for gender equity and social change.

Why International Women’s Day Matters

IWD is not just a day of celebration but a call to action. It sheds light on persistent gender disparities, encourages conversations on women’s rights, and inspires collective efforts to dismantle discrimination.

The observance of this day plays a crucial role in:

  • Recognizing women’s achievements across different fields
  • Raising awareness about challenges women face globally
  • Advocating for policies and actions that ensure equal opportunities

As the world moves forward, International Women’s Day 2025 serves as a reminder that the journey toward gender equality requires collective effort, persistence, and action.

Also Read: Rescue Operation Continues for Workers Trapped in Telangana Tunnel Collapse

Filed under

International Women's Day

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

20 More Firearms Surrendered Across Four Districts In Violence-Hit Manipur

20 More Firearms Surrendered Across Four Districts In Violence-Hit Manipur

‘We May Be The Only Intelligent Civilization In The Milky Way’: Professor Brian Cox At NXT Conclave Talks About The Future Of Humanity And Science

‘We May Be The Only Intelligent Civilization In The Milky Way’: Professor Brian Cox At...

MK Stalin Asks Newlyweds In Tamil Nadu To Have Babies Immediately To Counter Delimitation From Centre

MK Stalin Asks Newlyweds In Tamil Nadu To Have Babies Immediately To Counter Delimitation From...

Defamation Case: Delhi Court Directs Congress Leader To Share Info With Atishi Marlena, Sanjay Singh

Defamation Case: Delhi Court Directs Congress Leader To Share Info With Atishi Marlena, Sanjay Singh

Entertainment

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

Watch: Adrien Brody Rushes Towards Stage, Pauses, Throws Chewed Gum At Girlfriend Before Accepting Oscar For Best Actor

Watch: Adrien Brody Rushes Towards Stage, Pauses, Throws Chewed Gum At Girlfriend Before Accepting Oscar

What Do Oscar Nominees Get In $200,000 Gift Bag? Maldives Trip, Cannabis But Most Expensive Item On List Is Worth $50K

What Do Oscar Nominees Get In $200,000 Gift Bag? Maldives Trip, Cannabis But Most Expensive

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake Being A Paedophile

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard