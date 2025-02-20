During the reception, Queen Elizabeth II was presented with an artistic replica of the 12th-century Qutub Minar, symbolizing India's rich heritage and architectural legacy.

The newly elected Chief Minister of Delhi is scheduled to be sworn in at the historic Ramlila Maidan on February 20, according to sources. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly planning a grand ceremony to celebrate its historic victory in the national capital after 27 years.

Ramlila Maidan: A Venue of Political Significance

The Ramlila Maidan holds a special place in Delhi’s political landscape. It was the preferred venue for Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, who was the first and only Delhi Chief Minister to take the oath there. Kejriwal was sworn in at the Ramlila Maidan for the first time on December 28, 2013, marking a significant moment in Delhi’s political history.

Apart from its role in swearing-in ceremonies, the Ramlila Maidan has been a pivotal site for historic rallies, protests, and demonstrations. The venue is notably linked to Kejriwal’s political journey, as it was here that he joined Anna Hazare’s India Against Corruption movement in 2011, gaining national prominence before assuming power in Delhi.

Anna Andolan: A Turning Point in Indian Politics

The Anna Andolan was a massive anti-corruption movement that swept across India in 2011, advocating for stringent laws to combat political corruption.

During this movement, a landmark rally at Ramlila Maidan was organized, where prominent figures such as Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Prashant Bhushan, Kiran Bedi, Ram Jethmalani, and Medha Patkar invited Anna Hazare to lead the campaign, cementing the venue’s historical significance.

The Ramlila Maidan has witnessed several historic events, including Jayaprakash Narayan’s last rally on June 25, 1975, before his arrest following the Emergency declared by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Addressing a crowd of over one lakh, Jayaprakash Narayan called for a protest at the Prime Minister’s residence after Indira Gandhi refused to resign following the Allahabad High Court’s ruling that annulled her election.

Iconic Moments at Ramlila Maidan

Over the years, Ramlila Maidan has been a venue for numerous historic events, including Queen Elizabeth II’s address alongside Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1961. It also hosted a memorable performance by Lata Mangeshkar after the Indo-China war and the iconic “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” slogan delivered by Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The upcoming oath-taking ceremony on February 20 is set to be a historic event as the new BJP Chief Minister of Delhi takes office at Ramlila Maidan. Sources suggest that the BJP may invite former Delhi Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi to the ceremony. Additionally, the event is expected to see the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lieutenant Governor, members of the Council of Ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states.

This momentous occasion will not only mark a political milestone for the BJP in Delhi but also add another chapter to the rich historical legacy of Ramlila Maidan.

Queen Elizabeth II, the first British monarch to commemorate a platinum jubilee, received an enthusiastic welcome in Delhi during her royal visit in January 1961. Her visit to Ramlila Maidan marked a significant event as she addressed a vast gathering, making it a historic moment during her first official tour of India.

A Landmark Royal Visit After Indian Independence

Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in June 1953 and embarked on her first royal tour of India in 1961 alongside Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. This visit made her the first British monarch to step foot in India after its Independence in 1947, signifying a new chapter in Indo-British relations.

The Queen’s royal tour began in January 1961, during which she attended the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi on January 26. The event was marked by grandeur and festivity. Following the parade, she was honored with a magnificent civic reception at the historic Ramlila Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and a massive gathering of enthusiastic spectators.

The Ramlila Maidan, adorned with Indian and British flags, witnessed a massive turnout as thousands of citizens gathered to welcome the Queen. The venue was filled with spectators waving small flags of both nations, reflecting the warmth and excitement surrounding the royal visit. The Queen and Prince Philip were received on a grand oriental-style stage by the then Mayor of Delhi, Sham Nath, and were honored with ceremonial Indian garlands (hars).

Royal Gifts and Memorable Mementos

During the reception, Queen Elizabeth II was presented with an artistic replica of the 12th-century Qutub Minar, symbolizing India’s rich heritage and architectural legacy. Meanwhile, Prince Philip was gifted a silver candelabra, marking the occasion with traditional Indian hospitality.

These gifts were presented as a token of goodwill and cultural exchange between the two nations.

Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Ramlila Maidan remains a historic event that not only celebrated her role as a monarch but also symbolized a strengthening of diplomatic ties between India and the United Kingdom. The archival footage of her visit stands as a testament to this momentous occasion in the history of Indo-British relations.