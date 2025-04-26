Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • When Students Cheated During Hindu College Exam For Lab Attendant Post

When Students Cheated During Hindu College Exam For Lab Attendant Post

A recent examination for the post of laboratory attendant at Delhi University’s Hindu College was thrown into chaos after several candidates were allegedly caught using mobile phones and Bluetooth devices to cheat. The incidents prompted an immediate police investigation, as confirmed by The Indian Express.

When Students Cheated During Hindu College Exam For Lab Attendant Post

Examination for the post of laboratory attendant at Delhi University’s Hindu College was thrown into chaos after a cheating scandal


A recent examination for the post of laboratory attendant at Delhi University’s Hindu College was thrown into chaos after several candidates were allegedly caught using mobile phones and Bluetooth devices to cheat. The incidents prompted an immediate police investigation, as confirmed by The Indian Express.

The written examination, which took place in two shifts on Friday— from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and again from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm—was held at the Hindu College campus in Maurice Nagar, North Delhi. According to reports, similar disruptions also took place on Saturday, leading to further police involvement to investigate the situation.

Police Investigate Cheating Allegations

The Delhi Police were alerted when the college principal, Anju Srivastava, submitted five formal complaints during the course of the exam. She handed over several mobile phones and Bluetooth devices that were allegedly being used for cheating, along with a written account detailing the malpractice.

“The principal of Hindu College… has given a written complaint about the use of illicit means by five candidates. Four candidates were handed over by the college along with devices, while one of them ran away, but his phone was recovered. Cases have been registered under applicable sections,” said Raja Banthia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Candidates Caught with Bluetooth Devices

A senior official from the Delhi University administration confirmed that multiple candidates were found with Bluetooth earphones, which they were allegedly using to receive answers from external sources during the exam.

“It was an examination for the position of lab attendant. Several individuals were caught using sophisticated devices during the examination. They were using Bluetooth earphones and writing answers in the question paper,” the official stated.

The university administration has confirmed that action was taken immediately. Principal Srivastava said, “The college has taken action from its side by intimating the incidents to the Delhi Police.”

Faculty Concerned Over Examination Integrity

A faculty member at Hindu College expressed concern over the cheating incidents, noting that they occurred on two separate days—Friday and Saturday. The cheating was uncovered when an invigilator caught one candidate using Bluetooth devices, which led to the discovery of others involved in similar activities.

“The incidents of cheating happened on two days – Friday and Saturday – where we saw individuals being caught cheating using Bluetooth devices. The invigilator caught one person, and that revealed a nexus of several people doing the same. It is suspected that answers to the question paper were being passed from someone outside who probably already knew the questions,” the faculty member said.

The faculty also raised concerns about the infrastructure of the college, emphasizing the need for better measures to prevent such cheating incidents, especially at one of the top colleges of the university.

“We really need to pay attention to why such lapses are happening. It is one of the top colleges of the university, and it needs to have better infrastructure than this to avoid such cases of cheating,” the faculty member added.

It has been reported that nearly 25,000 candidates applied for the laboratory attendant position, making the competition fierce. With such a high number of applicants, the pressure to perform well in the exam might have contributed to the cheating incidents.

Also Read: BIG: Top Lashkar Commander Altaf Lalli Killed In Bandipora Encounter, Sources

Filed under

cheating scandal Hindu college

The Canadian government h

Canada Updates Travel Advisory For India After Pahalgam Terror Attack On Tourist
A large explosion at Shah

Explosion Rocks Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port, Leaving Over 280 Injured
newsx

More Than 250,000 Pay Final Respects To Pope Francis Before State Funeral At St. Peter’s...
Following Pakistan People

Piyush Goyal Slams Bilawal Bhutto Amid Indus Water Treaty Row, Says ‘Unfortunate For The World...
Pope Francis’s coffin a

Pope Francis’s Coffin Arrives at St. Mary Major Basilica for Private Burial
A bus conductor in Mangal

Caught On Cam: Bus Conductor Sexually Abuses Female Passenger While Sleeping; Netizens Call Him ‘More...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Canada Updates Travel Advisory For India After Pahalgam Terror Attack On Tourist

Canada Updates Travel Advisory For India After Pahalgam Terror Attack On Tourist

Explosion Rocks Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port, Leaving Over 280 Injured

Explosion Rocks Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port, Leaving Over 280 Injured

More Than 250,000 Pay Final Respects To Pope Francis Before State Funeral At St. Peter’s Square

More Than 250,000 Pay Final Respects To Pope Francis Before State Funeral At St. Peter’s...

Piyush Goyal Slams Bilawal Bhutto Amid Indus Water Treaty Row, Says ‘Unfortunate For The World To Have Such Politicians’

Piyush Goyal Slams Bilawal Bhutto Amid Indus Water Treaty Row, Says ‘Unfortunate For The World...

Pope Francis’s Coffin Arrives at St. Mary Major Basilica for Private Burial

Pope Francis’s Coffin Arrives at St. Mary Major Basilica for Private Burial

Entertainment

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Pan-Action Film?

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs Makers To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Himanshi?

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After