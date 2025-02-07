When Will PM Modi Address ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students during the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025, scheduled for February 10 at the historic Sunder Nursery in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students during the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025, scheduled for February 10 at the historic Sunder Nursery in Delhi. This year’s event will focus on managing exam stress, with PM Modi offering practical advice on handling pressure and the importance of meditation.

In a preview clip shared ahead of the event, the Prime Minister is seen seated at the lush Sunder Nursery, engaging with students from across the country. “Aap kahan se ho? (Where are you from?)” he asks, to which the students respond enthusiastically, mentioning states like Punjab and Kerala.

One of the students expressed excitement after the interaction, saying, “It felt like a dream. He taught us how to stay calm and not stress during exams.” The session was filled with light-hearted moments, jokes, and laughter, adding a personal touch to the Prime Minister’s guidance.

The event, which will be broadcast at 11 a.m. on February 10, will unfold in eight episodes. A host of prominent personalities, including Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, and Bhumi Pednekar, will be part of the program. Other notable attendees include spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, boxer Mary Kom, Paralympic gold medalist Avani Lekhara, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, content creator Revant Himatsingka (FoodPharmer), and tech influencer Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji). Business leaders like Sonali Sabharwal and Radhika Gupta will also join the discussions.

Pariksha Pe Charcha was launched in 2018 as an annual event to help students from classes 6 to 12 cope with exam-related anxiety. During the interactive session, students, teachers, and parents have the opportunity to seek advice directly from the Prime Minister.

The online registration for this year’s edition began on December 14, 2024, and concluded on January 14, 2025. For 2025, 36 students from every state and union territory have been selected to participate in person.

With over five crore registrations from students, parents, and educators in India and beyond, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 has set a record for participation, solidifying its status as one of the most impactful platforms for academic stress management and motivation.

