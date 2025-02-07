Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

When Will PM Modi Address ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students during the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025, scheduled for February 10 at the historic Sunder Nursery in Delhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
When Will PM Modi Address ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’?


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students during the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025, scheduled for February 10 at the historic Sunder Nursery in Delhi. This year’s event will focus on managing exam stress, with PM Modi offering practical advice on handling pressure and the importance of meditation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a preview clip shared ahead of the event, the Prime Minister is seen seated at the lush Sunder Nursery, engaging with students from across the country. “Aap kahan se ho? (Where are you from?)” he asks, to which the students respond enthusiastically, mentioning states like Punjab and Kerala.

One of the students expressed excitement after the interaction, saying, “It felt like a dream. He taught us how to stay calm and not stress during exams.” The session was filled with light-hearted moments, jokes, and laughter, adding a personal touch to the Prime Minister’s guidance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The event, which will be broadcast at 11 a.m. on February 10, will unfold in eight episodes. A host of prominent personalities, including Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, and Bhumi Pednekar, will be part of the program. Other notable attendees include spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, boxer Mary Kom, Paralympic gold medalist Avani Lekhara, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, content creator Revant Himatsingka (FoodPharmer), and tech influencer Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji). Business leaders like Sonali Sabharwal and Radhika Gupta will also join the discussions.

Pariksha Pe Charcha was launched in 2018 as an annual event to help students from classes 6 to 12 cope with exam-related anxiety. During the interactive session, students, teachers, and parents have the opportunity to seek advice directly from the Prime Minister.

The online registration for this year’s edition began on December 14, 2024, and concluded on January 14, 2025. For 2025, 36 students from every state and union territory have been selected to participate in person.

With over five crore registrations from students, parents, and educators in India and beyond, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 has set a record for participation, solidifying its status as one of the most impactful platforms for academic stress management and motivation.

Also Read: RBI Projects 2025 GDP Growth, Cuts Repo Rate To 6.25%: What This Means for the Economy?

 

Filed under

Pariksha Pe Charcha PM Modi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Colombian President Gustavo Petro Makes A Schoking Claim, Says ‘Cocaine Is No Worse Than Whisky,’ Calls for Global Legalization

Colombian President Gustavo Petro Makes A Schoking Claim, Says ‘Cocaine Is No Worse Than Whisky,’...

Who Is Mohini Mohan Dutta? Ratan Tata’s Will Leaves Rs 500 Crore to Mystery Beneficiary

Who Is Mohini Mohan Dutta? Ratan Tata’s Will Leaves Rs 500 Crore to Mystery Beneficiary

Tamil Nadu: Police Arrest 4 In Sexual Harassment Case Involving Class VI student In Tiruchirappalli

Tamil Nadu: Police Arrest 4 In Sexual Harassment Case Involving Class VI student In Tiruchirappalli

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Defers Verdict Against Sajjan Kumar In Murder Case

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Defers Verdict Against Sajjan Kumar In Murder Case

RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 25 Basis Points, Providing Relief to Home Loan Borrowers

RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 25 Basis Points, Providing Relief to Home Loan Borrowers

Entertainment

Which Character Is Rihanna Lending Her Voice To In Smurfs?

Which Character Is Rihanna Lending Her Voice To In Smurfs?

Esha Gupta Takes A Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj- See Her Ethnic Avatar Here!

Esha Gupta Takes A Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj- See Her Ethnic

Kanye West Says ‘Free Puff’ As He Urges Trump To Pardon Jailed Rapper, Slams Celebs For Staying Mum

Kanye West Says ‘Free Puff’ As He Urges Trump To Pardon Jailed Rapper, Slams Celebs

Badass Ravi Kumar Movie Twitter Review: Himesh Reshammiya Film Unexpectedly Gets Dubbed ‘Masala Entertainer’

Badass Ravi Kumar Movie Twitter Review: Himesh Reshammiya Film Unexpectedly Gets Dubbed ‘Masala Entertainer’

Did Meghan Markle Flirt With Prince William? Duchess of Sussex’s Constant ‘Kissing And Hugging’ Fueled Gossip Amid Royal Staff

Did Meghan Markle Flirt With Prince William? Duchess of Sussex’s Constant ‘Kissing And Hugging’ Fueled

Lifestyle

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox