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Home > India News > When Will Sheikh Hasina Return to Bangladesh? Ex-PM Reveals Timeline, Says ‘They May Arrest or Kill Me’

When Will Sheikh Hasina Return to Bangladesh? Ex-PM Reveals Timeline, Says ‘They May Arrest or Kill Me’

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced plans to return to Bangladesh around December and surrender before the courts despite facing a death sentence. She said she is prepared to face arrest while standing by her decision to return home.

When Will Sheikh Hasina Return to Bangladesh? Ex-PM Reveals Timeline. Photo: AFP
When Will Sheikh Hasina Return to Bangladesh? Ex-PM Reveals Timeline. Photo: AFP

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-10 15:31 IST

Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced that she, alongside other exiled leaders of the Awami League, intends to return to Bangladesh voluntarily around December, despite facing the stark prospect of arrest or death upon her arrival. In an interview with Reuters, the 78-year-old leader, who moved to India following a student-led uprising that unseated her administration in August 2024, stated that she plans to surrender before the judicial courts upon her return.  

Sheikh Hasina Vows to Return to Bangladesh, Ready to Face Arrest 

Sheikh Hasina further clarified that there has been no communication with the current authorities in Dhaka concerning the scheduled homecoming. “They may arrest me on my return, they may even kill me,” Sheikh Hasina told the news agency. “Still, I have to go.”

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Expressing deep concern over the ongoing situation of her political supporters back home, the former Prime Minister emphasised her resolve to face the consequences on her home soil.

When Will Sheikh Hasina Return to Bangladesh? Ex-PM Reveals Timeline, Says ‘They May Arrest or Kill Me’

“My party leaders and workers are being subjected to tremendous repression. If death comes, I want it to come on my own soil, where my parents are buried and where their blood was shed,” she added.

Why Bangladesh Court Sentences Sheikh Hasina to Death? 

The high-stakes announcement follows a ruling by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal, which sentenced her to death after convicting her of crimes against humanity.

The charges were tied to the state crackdown on the 2024 student-led demonstrations that ultimately led to the fall of the Awami League government, with the tribunal holding her accountable for ordering or failing to stop the fatalities of demonstrators during the political unrest.

In the same verdict, the tribunal handed a death sentence to former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and a five-year prison sentence to former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

The judicial body additionally directed the state to confiscate the properties of both Sheikh Hasina and Kamal.

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Vijay Makes First visit to Karur as CM, Responds to Stampede Allegations 

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When Will Sheikh Hasina Return to Bangladesh? Ex-PM Reveals Timeline, Says ‘They May Arrest or Kill Me’
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When Will Sheikh Hasina Return to Bangladesh? Ex-PM Reveals Timeline, Says ‘They May Arrest or Kill Me’
When Will Sheikh Hasina Return to Bangladesh? Ex-PM Reveals Timeline, Says ‘They May Arrest or Kill Me’
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